Office for International Student Advocacy previewed, election questions addressed at ASUW BOD meeting

International student advocacy at the UW made its latest step forward at the Feb. 25 meeting of the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD), when the establishment of an Office of International Student Advocacy was formally proposed. Also on the docket were a number of bills pertaining to ASUW elections and administration, and a review of the UW Leaders entity.
Office of International Student Advocacy
A years-long series of legislative efforts by international students and the ASUW culminated in the presentation by the Office of International Student Advocacy Task Force to the BOD.
This task force was preceded by last year’s Task Force for International Student Engagement, which conducted a survey that reported a majority of international students felt under-represented in student government and discriminated against. It recommended the creation of an ASUW office to represent and advocate for international students.
The Office of International Student Advocacy Task Force was subsequently established last spring to define the structure and logistics of that office.
The proposed office would be named the Office of International Student Advocacy (OISA) and would be run by two employees, the director and the assistant director, working 19 and 15 hours per week, respectively. Based on UW enrollment figures and an “inclusive and intersectional” definition of international student, the OISA is expected to serve at least 7,238 students, according to ASUW vice president and task force co-chair Dalton Owens.
“This office is hoping to connect widespread international students through communication across campus to ASUW, providing them with access to representation, advocacy, programming, services, and more,” Owens said.
As part of this mission, the OISA would work with other entities serving international students on campus, such as UW International Student Services, the Foundation for International Understanding Through Students, Unite UW, Student Legal Services, and the UW’s Center for International Relations & Cultural Leadership Exchange.
The OISA has a proposed budget of just over $27,000, the majority of which is wages for the two salaried employees. Most of the remainder is for office and computer supplies and programming.
That programming, Owens said, might consist of seminars with international students and professors, or galas to connect and celebrate international students.
More review on the proposed office is scheduled for the coming weeks.
Legislative updates
Phoebe Walker, ASUW’s director of legislative affairs and director of the Office of Government Relations, presented to the BOD an update on the ASUW’s lobbying efforts.
Walker said two important deadlines in the state legislative calendar have now been passed, effectively tabling indefinitely all legislation that has not yet been submitted to either the full state house or full state senate for consideration.
“Lucky for us, a lot of the major bills that we’ve been working on were able to make it past these first two deadlines and are still in the running,” Walker said.
Walker listed seven major surviving pieces of legislation:
House Bill (HB) 1009 expands some student health insurance plans to include abortion.
HB 1166 extends and expands a pilot program established in 2019 that provides housing and accommodation at four community colleges to students who were homeless or in foster care at the time they graduated high school.
HB 1203 directs police forces with more than 15 officers to establish community oversight boards charged with investigating and issuing recommendations regarding complaints from civilians, among other things.
HB 1213/Senate Bill (SB) 5237 expands child care resources and their accessibility.
HB 1273 requires schools to provide menstrual hygiene products to students at no cost.
SB 5227 requires institutions of higher education to develop and implement diversity and antiracism training programs for faculty and students.
A budget provision would set aside $100,000 to create a “task force to look at access to affordable healthcare for students across the state and provide policy recommendations on potential solutions.”
Walker also noted that HB 1504, which would expand the Washington College Grant, failed to make it out of committee by the deadline.
ASUW Elections
The BOD approved Board Bill 4.03, which makes emergency changes to the ASUW election process. The bill changes the timeline for ASUW elections, with candidates required to file their candidacy paperwork by April 2 and begin campaigning April 16. The polling period begins May 3.
This year, ASUW president Camille Hattwig explained, the ASUW’s Elections Administration Committee (EAC) passed the Elections Policies and Procedures, which governs ASUW elections, late. Under the ASUW Bylaws, election dates must be publicly advertised by the second week of winter quarter, while this information was not communicated to the student senate until the seventh week.
“Because there was only three weeks or something between when the EAC presented in senate to now, there was just some concerns about accessibility,” Hattwig explained.
Student senator Alex Davidson, who co-authored a bill to push back the elections to match the April 2 timeline outlined in the BOD’s measure, clarified that those concerns revolved around ensuring the student body was informed about elections and how to participate in them.
ASUW Bylaws
The BOD passed two bills pertaining to the ASUW’s Bylaws.
The first, Board Bill 1.02, was originally passed last week and puts on the ballot proposed changes pertaining to a clause in the bylaws that requires members of the ASUW’s judicial committee to resign their seats before participating in elections. This language was not updated when the ASUW changed its election schedule in 2017.
The measure as passed changed the required date; the judicial committee recommended to broaden the language to instead say the resignation must take place 14 days before the deadline for candidates to file. The passage of this amendment to the bill means that the proposed changes will be on the ASUW election ballots for voters to approve.
The second, Board Bill 1.03, updates the bylaws to reflect changes to the ASUW’s financial policy made last month.
UW Leaders
The task force to review UW Leaders, established last November after a report that found the leadership-building group received almost 50 times more funding per person than the typical ASUW entity, presented their findings to the BOD.
According to ASUW Vice President Dalton Owens, who also co-chaired this task force, UW Leaders receives $10,280 per year, of which $6,800 is allocated for its yearly retreat. Based on the retreat budget and the number of members that attend, Owens continued, UW Leaders spends approximately $106.25 per member.
The task force identified a number of ways UW Leaders could reduce spending, including asking attendees to start paying for part of the retreat cost, incorporating fundraising activities into their programming, or hosting the retreat on or near campus instead of at a retreat center.
The task force also found that in order to better serve the UW community, UW Leaders could create volunteer opportunities and a resource website for leadership opportunities on campus, expand their leadership forum to be open to all students, and partner with other entities to expand their reach.
The BOD meets Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. PST. The meeting schedule and links to join the Zoom webinar can be found on the ASUW website.
