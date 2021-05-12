UW professor leads study on deepfakes in maps

In 2020, assistant professor of geography Bo Zhao led a study about the manipulation of geospatial data with artificial intelligence. The study called for “critical geospatial data literacy” to not only detect falsified data early but to also understand its multifaceted impacts.
Manipulating geospatial data, or information about objects, events, or phenomena on the Earth through maps is not a new issue. The emergence of fake images and even fake towns — otherwise known as paper towns — had captivated the attention of geographers for decades prior to the study.
“It is actually a century-long issue that is well-known by geographers, or cartographers per se,” Zhao said.
The use of artificial intelligence, or AI, to manipulate satellite images, however, is a phenomenon only recently noticed by researchers like Zhao, who began this research two years ago.
“It is an issue that people might take for granted that geospatial data is reliable,” Zhao said. “Especially those that are produced or disseminated by the government.”
Deepfake data is notoriously difficult to detect with an untrained eye. Compared to guessing a real to a spoofed human face, determining a deepfake satellite image is even harder, according to Jevin West, an assistant professor of informatic and the director of the UW Center for an Informed Public.
To make ascertaining authentic satellite images easier, Zhao’s study proposed methods for detecting deepfake satellite images using data sets from Seattle, Tacoma, and Beijing. He anticipates disseminating these methods for public use in the future.
“We’re thinking about making a fact-check API [Application Programming Interfacing] or software for people to use,” Zhao said.
Zhao’s project will act similarly to fact-checkers used on websites such as Twitter, where the software will recognize where the image originated from. The consumer must make a judgement call from there whether or not to trust the image based on collaborated sources.
“The logic would be pretty similar, that people can upload and share images to the website … or they use the API we provided to check the authenticity of the image,” Zhao said.
The research Zhao and his colleagues conducted on deepfake satellite images responded to a crucial information gap, or blind spot, for researchers studying misinformation and disinformation.
“As someone who studies synthetic media and deepfakes, and has done workshops in the center ... if it’s unknown to me, it’s unknown to the public,” West said.
However, as with other forms of mis/disinformation, students and the general public already have resources to determine whether they can trust the authenticity of data.
“That’s what we were established to do, to help the students and the general public think about this issue and be on top of these new technologies,” West said.
While the rise of deepfakes remains alarming, Zhao emphasized that it is imperative to develop critical data literacy rather than dismiss deepfake images.
“What I want to emphasize is not just a threat, but an opportunity … based on who uses it and for what purpose,” Zhao said. “It’s pretty interesting, the possibility or the advantage this technology can bring us.”
Like all other forms of manipulated data sets, the consumer should distinguish why a satellite image is being disseminated. Is the producer employing AI to recreate a realistic map of Seattle 50 years ago to share in their history course to enrich their students’ understanding, for example?
“Be aware of the ways in which misinformation can travel in the digital environments,” West said. “I think it’s one of the most important skills to pick up.”
Reach contributing writer Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jemory2
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.