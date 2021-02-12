UW researchers work to decrease digital divide

A team of researchers at the UW has been working to increase internet access in low-income communities around the Puget Sound area through innovative technologies involving long-term evolution (LTE) networks, according to Jason Young, senior research scientist in the Information School (iSchool).
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, much of the team — composed of researchers from the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering and the iSchool — had been focused on deploying LTE networks in rural and Indigenous communities abroad, according to Young, but travel restrictions made continuing that work impossible.
“We saw an opportunity to pivot and start to explore how we can be more helpful locally in the Puget Sound area,” Young said.
The research team partnered with the Tacoma Cooperative Network (TCN), a nonprofit dedicated to creating community-oriented and quality internet service.
Rural communities are much more likely to be thought of as areas that lack reliable internet access, according to Bee Ivey, the executive director of TCN.
“Everyone is focused on rural areas right now,” Ivey said. “They forget the fact that up to 40% of urban residents don’t have access to high speed internet.”
The causes of this “digital divide” can vary from case to case, but to Esther Jang, the project lead and graduate student at the Allen School, it all comes down to the high price of typical internet plans from providers.
“A lot of families can’t afford that $65 a month,” Jang said. “Even if a plan is $30 a month, it’s hard if you have a really low budget.”
To combat this problem, the team is working with TCN to set up three new sites for their LTE technology. The technology works by installing a miniature cell tower on the roof of a house or community building, which then broadcasts signals that can be picked up by subscriber identification module (SIM) cards, according to Jang. Members of the network pay per gigabyte of data, and the average cost for each household comes out to about $15 a month.
Plans for low-income households are available through traditional internet service providers at similar prices, Jang said, but the internet speeds provided are too slow to handle the demands of today’s online life.
“There is always an ongoing discussion of how good of service does a company have to provide to their low-income users, given that they make less profit from them,” Jang said. “The companies are not incentivized to provide good levels of service in low-income areas.”
While the team is currently focused on expanding the number of communities that use their LTE networks, they also want to develop programs with Tacoma Public Libraries to impact these communities beyond just providing basic internet access, according to Young.
“We don’t want to go into these communities and dump technology into their laps and leave them alone,” Young said. “We also want to make sure that we’re helping them to develop their digital literacy skills so that they can be effective in using these digital resources in ways that empower them.”
Jang said they are optimistic about the future of the project.
“A lot of volunteers from the local area have gotten excited about contributing their tech knowledge and their labor to improving their community,” Jang said. “I think that’s really important and it’s made me feel more hopeful about the growing inequality situation in Seattle.”
Reach contributing writer Allie Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @allieth0mas
