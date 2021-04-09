School of Public Health hosts webinar to discuss the pandemic's impact on food security

School of Public Health researchers and partners gathered to discuss the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on food access and security within populations in Washington state during a webinar Wednesday.
The beginning of the pandemic saw an immediate shortage of food, as people scrambled to stock up amid uncertainty and looming lockdowns. This, combined with new social distancing and safety guidelines, meant that food banks around the area struggled to not only have food supply but also to have volunteers to distribute it, according to panelist Christina Wong, director of public policy and advocacy at Northwest Harvest.
“We had to learn that we couldn’t use a lot of food that was in our warehouses that was fresh and frozen food, and had to find more shelf-stable foods,” Wong said.
Northwest Harvest teamed up with local growers to supply food to community members who needed it, while also working on increasing accessibility of food banks in general. They launched a grocery gift card service in partnership with BIPoC-owned businesses in the community. According to Wong, these gift cards assisted communities in having ownership over their foods, while also supporting BIPoC small businesses.
“We want to make sure that people can have those opportunities where they can have [a] choice and the culturally responsive foods that they want,” Wong said.
Food sovereignty was also an important part of assisting members of Native American and Alaskan Native tribes in the area who experienced food insecurity during the pandemic. According to Nora Frank-Buckner, food sovereignty initiatives director at the Northwest Tribal Epidemiology Center, maintaining access to traditional foods and medicine that are used in ceremonies has been extremely difficult during the pandemic.
“So much of our food in our culture, those ceremonies, are extremely important,” Frank-Buckner said. “We’re talking about our holistic health: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and [well-being].”
These experiences provided the background for the School of Public Health researchers to survey community members about their experiences with food insecurity during the pandemic. The study has been conducted in two waves so far; the first occurring over the summer of 2020 and the second spanning through December 2020 and mid-January. While the researchers are still analyzing data from the second round of surveys, the webinar highlighted information they found regarding trends in food insecurity and participation in food assistance programs.
According to researcher Jennifer Otten, the first phase of the survey found that around 30% of respondents faced food insecurity. The survey saw large disparities based on income, race, and children in the household.
Food-insecure households reported greater stress, anxiety, and depression, as well as weight gain, compared to food-secure households. Those facing insecurity also reported less access to fresh foods, such as produce and meat, as highlighted by the webinar’s panelists.
Participation in food assistance programs has increased between waves. According to Otten, in the first wave of the survey, one in three households was participating in food assistance programs. By the second wave, that number has increased to 40%. This trend is theorized to continue in the next wave of the survey, according to Otten; this is a long-term problem.
“With the 2008 recession, even as the economy was recovering, we were seeing year over year increases in food insecurity.” Otten said. “We hope to be capturing this information for some time to come to watch the trends over time and what’s happening.”
