‘A lot of students don’t know what ASUW does:’ Newly elected Student Senate Speaker Timothy Billing wants to change that

Timothy Billing, currently a second-year student, part-time burger flipper at Dick’s Drive-In, and ASUW Student Senator, will be the senate’s next speaker for the 2021-2022 school year.
Billing began his stint in the senate as a freshman, serving as the representative for Haggett Hall in 2019-2020. He was later elected chair of the on-campus committee for the 2020-2021 school year.
Now, as the senate’s next speaker, Billing will be directing senate meetings and serving as the body’s spokesperson. Anticipating accessibility to be one of the most significant challenges in the next school year, he looks forward to assisting with writing legislation and being a resource to students as the UW transitions back to in-person schooling.
Billing would like to particularly focus on the relationship between ASUW and the overall student body.
“A lot of students don’t know what ASUW does,” Billing said. “They know that their money goes towards them, but they don’t know what it’s meant for, what [ASUW] can do for them.”
He argues this high level of unawareness prevents ASUW from being as representative as it is supposed to be, and from passing the most effective and representative legislation possible.
“Sometimes there are issues that get missed out on,” he said. “And that’s most likely due to people not being involved in senate, not knowing where to go, not discussing some of those issues with other students.”
His ideas for increasing awareness of ASUW include giving presentations to First Year Interest Groups and RSOs, introducing them to ASUW and giving them a rundown on how students can get involved. Billing would particularly like to invite more RSO representatives to take advantage of their designated seats in the student senate, an expansion newly incorporated last year.
Billing would also like to refine the onboarding process for new senators, reflecting on his inexperience when he first joined the senate.
“When I first arrived, I was kind of in that same boat,” he said. “I had no one telling me what ASUW is and what they could do for me or what I could do within ASUW.”
His ideas for doing so include issuing new documents to help with navigating the legislative processes, opening office hours, and hosting mock senate meetings all to help new senators better understand and leverage their governmental positions.
“I assume a majority of students similarly do not have prior experience, and so it becomes an impediment for people to participate in student senate if they don’t understand how to participate,” Billing said.
Billing previously sponsored Resolution 5.02, which proposed the creation of a web platform to help UW students find off-campus housing and understand relevant resources. Ultimately, this need was met by the creation of Dawg Houses, a project undertaken by the advertising department of The Daily.
Billing had also co-sponsored Board Resolution 5.11, which proposed a partial tuition reimbursement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to alleviate student financial burdens from last spring. The resolution was ultimately tabled indefinitely by the ASUW Board of Directors due to concerns of equity and relevance as the pandemic conditions progressed.
Billing had also run for ASUW president last year.
He remains optimistic for the next year and is confident ASUW will be able to weather the challenges that will inevitably arise.
“We’ve gone through COVID, we can get through the next few years at UW,” he said.
