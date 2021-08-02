UW recommends ‘everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask or other face covering indoors’

The UW is strongly recommending face coverings indoors for all individuals on campus regardless of vaccination status, the university announced Monday.
Last month, the university lifted masking requirements for vaccinated individuals, and the university’s updated face covering policy doesn’t mandate indoor masking.
Masks will continue to not be required outdoors, regardless of vaccination status.
“We continue to monitor the situation, and we should all be prepared for the possibility that this will become a mandate if public health requires it,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards wrote in Monday’s announcement.
Per the face covering policy, individuals who are not fully vaccinated are required to wear a face covering indoors at all UW campuses and facilities. Face coverings will continue to be required for vaccinated individuals in health care and child care facilities as well as on UW shuttles.
The decision is consistent with King County’s updated masking guidelines and current CDC recommendations, and comes amid worries about breakthrough infections of the coronavirus delta variant in vaccinated people and overall transmission of the more contagious variant in the UW community.
Still, Cauce noted “roughly 97% of cases in Washington over the last few months, including from the Delta variant, have been among people who have not been vaccinated,” and urged students to get vaccinated.
Those who are vaccinated are requested to fill out a vaccination attestation form to transmit that status to the university. However, the UW’s vaccination attestation form does not require vaccine card submission as proof, unlike a number of other public and private universities.
The university also announced the Husky Coronavirus Testing program, which provides free COVID-19 testing for enrolled participants determined to be at risk of contracting the virus, will continue through fall.
Reach News Editors Annie Denton and Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton @hipolmat
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.