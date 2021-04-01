Commencement once again virtual, university announces

The UW will have its second straight virtual commencement, the university announced Thursday as COVID-19 cases rise locally.
Commencement, slated for June 12, is usually held in Husky Stadium, with over 50,000 people in attendance. Given current rates of vaccination and rising coronaviruses cases in the area, an event of this size is not possible, according to university leadership.
“We are working on additional opportunities to celebrate our graduates during the traditional spring timeframe, as well as to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 in the future,” President Ana Mari Cauce and vice president for student life Denzil Suite wrote in a message to the campus community Thursday.
The commencement website describes the ceremony as “a unique experience, created with cutting-edge technology and virtual magic, and offering multiple opportunities for you to participate and share the day with your friends and classmates.”
Students and guests will be able to virtually join the event and browse the program, talk to others in chat rooms and watch groups, and look up photos from other graduates.
Students who graduated last year were told they would be able to get the in-person commencement experience in 2021 — but that will have to wait another year.
“We know the lack of an in-person commencement is disappointing news for our 2021 graduates, as well as for the 2020 graduates whom we’d hoped to be able to recognize at an in-person ceremony this year,” Cauce and Suite wrote.
This year’s announcement comes a week earlier than last year’s, when commencement was moved virtual April 8.
Twenty-one students in ten fraternities and sororities have tested positive in connection to the fourth coronavirus outbreak on Greek Row, as part of a spike in cases in the U-District and surrounding neighborhoods.
The message says the university is planning to return to a largely in-person mode of instruction in the fall.
As for other aspects of the university’s reopening, the Research Commons in Allen Library is available for reservation, UW Libraries is planning to expand hours and services, and the HUB allows community members to reserve private rooms.
As the state moves into Phase 3 of its recovery plan, instructors are now allowed to offer optional in-person class activities, provided students learning remotely are not disadvantaged.
Reach News Editors Ash Shah and Jake Goldstein-Street at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsashshah @GoldsteinStreet
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.