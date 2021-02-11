Student senate talks study abroad fee changes, GPSS joint resolution process

The ASUW Student Senate heard a presentation Tuesday from the UW Study Abroad director on upcoming changes to program finances, which include increased fees and the addition of a centralized reserve fund.
The proposed changes would increase student costs by around $120 for faculty-led programs, where program fees are paid directly to UW Study Abroad, director Wolf Latsch said. Over 100 programs, with around 1,700 students per year, are faculty-led.
UW Study Abroad is a financially self-sustaining unit. Staff salaries and other costs are funded by student fees, which are currently $460 for one quarter and $715 for a semester or longer.
Total program budgets are around $8 million. Last year, UW Study Abroad added a 5% reserve to cover unforeseen costs, but there was no consistent reserve policy across programs.
“This was really not consistent or equitable for students,” Latsch said. “For example, something that really troubled us was the fact that some programs would come back with oversized reserves … you can imagine this is not really the way in which we want to manage our budgets, with these kinds of relatively unpredictable fiscal effects that they can have on students.”
Starting next year, reserves will be held in the Study Abroad Program Assistance Fund, which will insure all faculty-led programs. The rainy day fund will be increased from 5% to 7.5% to cover increased program risks in the wake of COVID-19, and “funds in excess of 10% of total budgets will go to need-based scholarships,” according to Latsch.
“We hope for a return to study abroad that is more significant in 2022 and 2023,” Latsch said. “But … you can imagine with the inequitable vaccine issues and a bunch of ethical issues around sending students abroad whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.”
Latsch said students this year were refunded primarily through support from endowment funds from the Office of Global Affairs. He hopes that increased reserves will reduce the need for financial support from outside entities.
“We want … to make sure that when things go wrong, the students are not financially holding the bag with our faculty-led programs,” Latsch said.
Internally, the senate passed legislation to formalize the joint resolution process with the Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS).
The measure creates specific guidelines for collaboration between the two bodies. In cases where joint resolutions have substantive differences, ASUW Senate and GPSS representatives will meet to determine appropriate language to reconcile the bills.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
