Children with autism spectrum disorder or ADHD can wear face coverings safely

Children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can safely wear face coverings, according to a report conducted by researchers at the UW School of Medicine.
Benjamin Aaronson, director of the UW Autism Center’s Apex Summer Camp and lead author of the paper, explained why the study was done.
“When we did the study, there was actually no data on whether kids could mask at all,” Aaronson said. “There was just data about surgeons and people in hospitals wearing masks, but no one knew if kids could even tolerate it.”
For children with ASD or ADHD, mask requirements could prove to be potentially stressful.
“There was some concern because kids with autism, especially, but also ADHD, have sensory issues,” Aaronson said. “Could they keep their mask on for extended periods of time? That's what really prompted us to do this study.”
The study looked at 104 children between the ages of 5 and 13. The participants included children diagnosed with ASD, ADHD, both, or neither.
During a four week period in July 2020, the children attended the summer treatment program at the UW Autism Center. Monday through Friday consisted of the children attending the camp for around six hours, participating in camp-provided activities such as sports, group discussions, lunch, recess, and more. Each activity was recorded over the span of 10 to 15 minutes before changing through intervals. During these activities, children could earn points for showing positive behaviors such as helping others, sharing, following camp guidelines, and demonstrating sportsmanship. This year, there were additional points for mask-wearing.
“Within our program, kids normally get points for certain behaviors such as helping, sharing, and contributing,” Aaronson said. “So what we did was add face coverings into that program and said, ‘OK, if kids wear a mask for 10 or 15 minutes, they'll get a masking bonus and that'll just be part of their program. We’ll see if that helps and if kids can mask [properly].’”
The end results showed that 89 of the 104 children wore a face covering during at least 75% of the activities. This extended to mealtimes, where children were not required to wear any face covering. Additionally, the study saw that older children masked more often than younger children.
“Kids who were older, despite whether they had autism or ADHD, masked at a rate of 90% or above,” Aaronson said. “The younger kids struggled a little bit more.”
Seven year olds masked for 61% of the intervals, while 12 year olds masked for 92% of the intervals.
Aaronson highlighted the importance of this study taking into account that children need social interaction.
“For a lot of the kids who have special needs, when schools went remote or zoom, that meant absolutely no school for them,” Aaronson said. “Some of the families I work with can’t access school by computer.”
This study also showcased that children with ASD or ADHD can go into schools and other mask-required settings and follow mandated guidelines.
“It was important to demonstrate that our kids, these kids with special education needs, can follow health practices,” Aaronson said. “I would advocate strongly that in-person school needs to be one of the educational options for kids with special needs. Zoom school is not enough, and we have a responsibility as a society and by law to provide every child with what we call ‘FAPE’: a free, appropriate, and public education.”
