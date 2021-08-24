UW Medicine hospitals strained as COVID-19 cases rise

UW Medicine officials discussed rising COVID-19 cases in Seattle and King County and their increasing workload at a town hall on Friday.
Dr. Chloe Bryson-Cahn, associate medical director of infection prevention at Harborview Medical Center, said that King County transmission rates are “very high,” which is “definitely impacting all of our hospitals.” This comes as Washington state COVID-19-related hospitalizations hit a new record last Thursday, driven in part by the highly transmissible delta variant spreading through the state’s unvaccinated population.
UW Medicine campuses are treating 82 coronavirus cases, Bryson-Cahn said, with 21 COVID-19 positive patients at Harborview, eight at UW Medical Center Montlake, 10 at Northwest Hospital, and 43 at Valley Medical Center.
Two fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, both “highly immunosuppressed,” according to Bryson-Cahn.
UW Medicine is currently scheduling appointments for third doses for individuals with eligible conditions.
Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy, head of vaccine response at UW Medicine, said the CDC recommends the third dose “for people who have moderate to severe immunosuppression that failed to mount an immune response to the first two doses of vaccine.” This includes solid organ transplant patients, people receiving chemotherapy treatment, and people on biologic agents.
“Even with that third dose, we're not expecting everyone to respond if you're on significant immunosuppression,” Dhanireddy said. “So we are still asking everyone who's in that category to make sure that they mask and physically distance just like everyone else now.”
The recent increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations is exacerbating stress on UW Medicine’s already strained hospitals.
Harborview medical director Rick Goss said UW Medicine faces “unprecedented high census levels,” with trauma and acute surgical issues up and general surgery service at “all-time high numbers of cases.”
“It's really a perplexing situation as to why those numbers across all categories are so high … Harborview has seen some of the highest total census numbers in its history in the last a couple of weeks and a month or so, and now the COVID surge is adding additional stress there,” Goss said.
To retain staff amid unprecedented strains, UW Medical Center administrator Sherri Del Bene said UW Medicine is working to improve salaries and flexibility.
“It's just a really tough time with turnover, but really our highest priority is really to keep our staff here because they're such a great team,” Del Bene said.
Reach Co-News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.