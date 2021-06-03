U-PASS could be reinstated fall quarter based on advisory board’s upcoming vote

The Universal Student U-PASS Advisory Board (UPASSAB) will be meeting in the next few months to discuss the reinstatement of the universal U-PASS for the coming school year and whether current suspension of the transportation program should be continued after nearly a year of being optional.
The board has yet to determine an official date to hold a vote, but it will likely be in late July or early August, according to Nathan Mock, the current chair of the UPASSAB.
The decision will ultimately be based on a variety of factors, such as the capacity at which transit agencies are operating per state guidelines, the predicted percentage of students who are returning to campus, and the percentage of courses planned to be in person.
Students can expect a decision in late summer quarter.
The usually mandatory U-PASS transportation program was made optional early in the COVID-19 pandemic as campus shut down for online classes and commuting became more obsolete.
The U-PASS fee was waived from the spring 2021 tuition statement, continuing a yearlong postponement of the program due to COVID-19. Students had the option to continue with a temporary U-PASS for an opt-in fee of $150.
Three new Link Light Rail stations are planned to open in the U-District, Roosevelt, and Northgate on Oct. 2, a boon for North End commuters.
With restrictions slowly lifting, the board is hopeful the pass can be reinstated to the normal rate for the fall. Precautions and safety will still be prioritized, however, and UW commuters need to be aware that, despite easing of mask mandates, masks will still be required on all public transit for the foreseeable future, Mock said.
“This means that students can expect far less delays than what commuters were experiencing earlier in the year, but it is important to be aware that capacity has not been fully restored and to plan trips accordingly,” Mock said.
The UPASSAB also works in partnership with the City of Seattle and the UW in gathering statistics, regulating the U-PASS program, and helping students with their transportation needs.
The opt-in U-PASS still remains in effect for the duration of the summer quarter, along with other transit pass options such as ORCA LIFT, which provides discounted public transport for those who are qualified as currently making “less than double the federal poverty level.” Additional information and applications can be found on the Public Health — Seattle & King County website.
UW students and faculty are encouraged to visit the UW Transportation Services website for further updates on the U-PASS program, UW transit routes impacted by COVID-19 restrictions or construction, and information on alternative transit options.
Reach reporter Christopher Kim at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ChrisJYKim
