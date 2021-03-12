Board of Regents approves 2021-2022 HFS housing rates

The UW Board of Regents (BOR) met Thursday to hear from the public, receive updates on university operations, and approve a number of measures.
Of the several measures approved, most significant for students was the approval of HFS rates for the upcoming school year. Residence halls and single-student apartments will see a 4.45% increase and dining rates will go up by 5.45% at the Seattle campus.
Paul Ramsey, CEO of UW Medicine, gave a report on UW Medicine’s finances performance and COVID-19 updates. Ramsey said hospitalizations continue to decrease across the state. Across all UW Medicine locations, over 92,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with only 0.01% of vaccines going to waste.
Allison Bromley, an investment officer at UWINCO — the UW’s internal investment management company — provided an informative presentation on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in relation to the UW’s investing. UWINCO has made efforts over the years to integrate ESG factors into the university’s investment decisions in a way that best supports UWINCO’s goals and mission “to preserve and grow the University’s investments to support UW’s global leadership in research and education.”
“It's time for something new, we wanted to remind people we intentionally crafted a flexible road map that would leave us room to grow,” Bromley said. “Climate change affects every UW stakeholder, and it's something we all want to fix.”
While UWINCO’s primary duty is its fiduciary responsibility to the UW’s investments, integrating ESG considerations has become an increasing priority.
Following this presentation, the BOR heard a proposal to convene an Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing (ACSRI), a standing committee that convenes at the request of the BOR to advise on the social and ethical aspects of investing.
In this case, the committee would reconvene to evaluate and recommend an approach for divestment and ESG strategies based on demands made in February. These demands — which are backed by ASUW Seattle, GPSS, and 27 campus RSOs — include the UW divesting completely from fossil fuel industries by 2025 and reinvesting a minimum 2.5% of endowments into equitable climate solutions.
The BOR ultimately chose to defer the decision on convening an ACSRI until July as to allow UWINCO and other members of the community time to review the proposal.
“We have so many individuals on our faculty that are experts in these different areas and it would add another dimension of support,” Regent Constance Rice said. “I think it would be wise for us to wait and do this in July after the Faculty Senate has had this conversation.”
Reach reporter Katie Wilton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @katiegwilton
