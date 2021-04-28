‘It kind of extends what your neighborhood could be’: U-District, Northgate Link Light Rail stations to open Oct. 2

Three new Link Light Rail stations in Northgate, Roosevelt, and the U-District are slated to open Oct. 2, capping nine years of construction and completing one of several system expansions due to open within the next few years.
Once the new stations open, UW commuters can travel from the U-District to Northgate in as few as five minutes, and to downtown in as few as 10. The U-District station, across from the UW Tower just off the Ave, is also closer to the North and West Campus residence halls and academic buildings than the current UW station near Husky Stadium.
“It’ll certainly be a lot easier for folks to come to the U-District,” Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher said. “If you’re located at UW, that’s your neighborhood and you stick around your neighborhood, but you do have the alternative options to explore. When you’re dealing with that, such [a] short time period, it’s just a short ride. It kind of extends what your neighborhood could be.”
The new transportation options are one of many symbols of increasing urbanization in the U-District. Spurred by the attractiveness of the light rail and the neighborhood’s upzoning, new high-rise towers have sprung up all around, partially displacing businesses and upsetting some locals.
“We look at transit as something that is not just a way of moving people around, but it’s a way of moving people to opportunities,” Gallagher said. “It also allows people to get to places like UW that might be otherwise a little bit more difficult for them to get to, and open[s] up a world of possibilities, both in terms of education and in terms of jobs.”
After construction on the stations is completed, Gallagher added, the space used to store materials and equipment will be made available for development, 80% of which must be affordable housing.
The U-District station has two above ground entrances that lead by stairs, escalator, and elevator to the platform below. The station’s surface level is colored in lively blues and oranges, while the lower levels are more earthy browns and tans.
The station's interior will be adorned by LED video panels playing clips of urban, historic, and artistic scenes as part of an art installation by Seattle-based Lead Pencil Studio. Inspired by the historic urban environment above the station, including the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition — whose grounds became the UW campus — the video panels will be framed by windows, air conditioning units, and other urban fixtures.
The three openings this year are the first in an ambitious series of expansions, with new stations coming online every year until 2024. Service will be extended north to Lynnwood, east to Bellevue, and south to Federal Way, as well as some expansions to Tacoma’s separate link system.
The new stations will open amid a time of uncertainty as the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the region carefully explores a return to in-person operations. During the pandemic, public transit numbers plummeted as workers transitioned to remote work and people began to stay home; whether or not those figures will rebound remains to be seen.
“There were a number of studies that showed that transit was not actually a vector for spreading coronavirus, and certainly our ridership significantly declined because of the pandemic,” Gallagher said. “We do think in the long term it’s still going to be very strong ridership. How we get through the next several months in terms of changing patterns, then we’ll see where we’re at. It’s just hard to predict right now.”
Reach Assistant News Editor Matthew Hipolito at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @hipolmat
