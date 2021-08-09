Students ambivalent about possible return to Zoom learning

Editor’s note: Catherine Chia, who is quoted in this article, is related to the author.
With the vaccine rollout ongoing and the promise of in-person college this fall, students are cautiously optimistic that they’ll soon be able to set foot on campus. But with the increase of cases for the more infectious delta variant, the prospect of uninterrupted in-person learning seems increasingly unlikely to students.
“I spent my first year online and didn’t really feel much at all,” second-year student Catherine Chia said. “I think I speak for many when I say that ‘Zoom University’ felt like high school all over again.”
With the shift toward online learning, studies have shown that online instruction negatively impacts students academically. However, students who have dealt with online school describe the lack of connections as the bigger loss in their educational experience.
“I hate that I’d have to spend my last year, and pretty much my entire transfer experience, online,” transfer student Patzy Villagrana said. “There’s so much that I’d like to do in-person and it seems like I might never get that chance.”
This sentiment has been echoed in previous work done by UW’s First Year Programs, which found that finding community is one of the biggest aspirations for students. The study found that community could range from making connections with faculty to knowing classmates.
Finding community has long been recognized as an important factor in keeping students engaged with the college experience. Many university programs exist to help students find community, such as with the UW’s First-year Interest Groups (FIGs) and Springboard initiative, aimed at second-year students.
Historically, these programs have been geared toward specific demographics, such as first and second-year students, to address their needs. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has posed new problems that were not factored into the original studies and that these programs do not address.
“I don’t even know how to find buildings on campus,” Chia said. “If you told me that I had a class in Kane Hall, I can’t even tell you where it is.”
Online learning has produced a new scenario where students have had little exposure to UW traditions, creating a distinct lack of a “college experience,” and has produced a situation where they have rarely, if ever, met up with a classmate or chatted with a professor after class.
“At this point I’m resigned to the possibility of never having the opportunity to know anyone in a ‘traditional’ context,” Villagrana said.
Most students recognize that COVID-19 is here to stay — or at the least that a return to pre-pandemic times is not likely. Embracing this new normal, students are optimistic that the online environment will evolve to better suit them, but ultimately hope that there will be a chance to return to campus as students.
“I’m afraid that part of me will be talking to alumni down the road and we’ll be talking about our time at UW [and] they’ll mention something about stealing a brick or going to games and I might just stare at them blankly,” Villagrana said. “But that’s a reality I’m trying not to focus on too much.”
Reach reporter Andy Chia news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.