Professor releases history book on School of Environment and Forestry Sciences

One can more or less trace the beginning of modern forestry science with the 54-year long career professor emeritus Robert Edmonds had at the UW School of Environment and Forestry Sciences (SEFS).
Edmonds recently finished writing “Saving Forest Ecosystems: A Century Plus of Research and Education at the University of Washington,” which aims to bridge the history from past UW President Henry Schmitz’s 1973 account to the modern day.
“When the School of Forestry began in the 1800s, people were only concerned with lumber,” Edmonds said. “It wasn’t until the early 1900s when forests were viewed for their recreational opportunities, and not until the 1960s when people viewed forestry as a science.”
Edmonds entered the SEFS program in 1966, enrolling first as a masters student, and later finishing his Ph.D. in 1971. At the time, forestry sciences were just beginning to emerge as a form of ecology. Scientists were observing forests through organisms, rather than just timber.
The public was also becoming more aware of environmental science. Popular literature like Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” and Edward Abbey’s “Desert Solitaire” led to public activism, while scientists and policy makers were also establishing the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Academia was also waking up to the reality of treating forests as a field of science.
“People began to think about what forestry management was doing for the planet, with people from urban areas taking notice of forests for the first time,” Edmonds said. “The types of science being done with forests also increased, with my work coming about because of acid rain.”
Forests on the east coast were being affected by acid rain, killing trees and causing the ecosystems to suffer. This led scientists like Edmonds to study acid rain in other parts of the country. From these experiments, other fields like soil studies and water renewal evolved as well. Forestry sciences were still at their nascent stage, though, when mass ecological studies were proposed and funded.
As the science began emerging, national parks also became the de facto testing grounds where forestry research was conducted. National parks had suffered from similar issues of acid rain and were designated as controls to better understand how these environmental problems persisted.
“Olympic National Park was a control for my group, and several studies in the Northwest were carried out in national parks,” Edmonds said. “We began to get a better understanding of how ecosystems work.”
Edmonds was one of the early pioneers working in forest pathology, studying how interactions between diseases, insects, and fires in ecosystems can affect trees. According to Edmonds, integrating different concepts from biology and chemistry better established forest sciences as a concrete example of applied science.
“Forest ecology, pathology, and other interests of mine were what helped me train my students and made my work interesting to me,” he said.
Academic competitiveness was another aspect that Edmonds believes drove the expansion of forestry sciences to its modern iteration. Edmonds believes that one of the greatest changes in forestry science he has witnessed has been specialization. Rather than approaching scientific questions from a broad set of experiments, faculty are now expected to focus on a smaller breadth of interests.
“We didn’t specialize when I first started, and I think that this intellectual curiosity helped me survive the ‘publish or perish’ era that we are currently in,” he said.
Edmonds views this specialization and “publish or perish” mentality to be a far cry from the career he first embarked on. Scientists are still able to collaborate on projects and experiments, but the forestry departments that would have faculty with wide interests are relics of the past. Now, the number of faculty members has shrunk as a result of specialization, which Edmonds believes will continue to influence how forestry science progresses in the future.
Still, he is hopeful that the public, particularly younger generations, will continue to be receptive to emerging environmental science. Over the course of his career, Edmonds has seen forestry science become a communal effort that includes legislators, tribes, industrial partners, scientists, and the public.
“We have to continue communicating science to people, but also help them understand that saving forest ecosystems is as vital to our future as it is to us today,” Edmonds said.
