UW launches Faculty Diversity Initiative to uplift underrepresented faculty

At the UW, underrepresented minorities make up less than 6% of faculty across non-medical STEM fields. This phenomenon isn’t new — the severe underrepresentation of people of color among faculty has persisted for decades.
If students benefit from schools with faculty members with diverse knowledge and whose presence signals to underrepresented racial and ethnic minorities that teaching and research careers are accessible, achievable, and encouraged, how is the UW working to increase diversity and uplift minority groups?
In addition to the preexisting Race and Equity Initiative, the UW recently announced a new Faculty Diversity Initiative which aims to build on the school’s goals for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
A major focus of the Faculty Diversity Initiative includes the distribution and reallocation of money in the next two fiscal years. Out of the $5 million total dedicated to increasing diversity in faculty hiring, $3 million will be allocated to bridge funding in 2021, and $2 million will go to support recruitment of faculty who enhance the UW’s goals for equity and inclusion in 2022.
Existing central funds for recruitment and retention of faculty will be focused on faculty members who advance campus diversity, equity, and inclusion.
In addition to changes in funding, the hiring, reappointment, and promotion process for faculty will be modified to consider DEI. Candidates will be required to include a statement describing past and planned contributions to DEI, and the hiring, reappointment, and promotion of faculty will be executed with DEI in mind.
Part of the initiative also includes joining a new national program to identify doctoral students and post-doctoral fellows from underrepresented groups and supporting them as they develop their ambitions and qualifications to become STEM faculty in research universities.
With the help of grants from the National Science Foundation and the Washington Research Foundation, the newly formed Research University Alliance (RUA) places the UW alongside eight other leading research institutions hoping to address the lack of diversity in STEM faculty.
A primary goal of the RUA, to be led by the UW, is connecting underrepresented minority senior doctoral students with postdoctoral opportunities across the alliance.
“In STEM, what folks normally do is get their Ph.D. and then go on to do a postdoc,” Julia Parrish, associate dean for the College of the Environment, said. “They’re not a faculty member yet, but they're more than a grad student. They got their certificate, they’ve got their degree, but what they often need is a little more training, and usually within their disciplinary research.”
Higher research universities like the UW have many postdoc positions. The RUA acknowledges the abundance of these students and partners within other universities, and recognizes their responsibility to gather thousands of underrepresented faculty, postdocs, and graduate students to give them more opportunities to establish themselves in the world of research.
“What we can say for our participating disciplines is, ‘Do you have students who come from underrepresented groups? Groups who have traditionally not moved into these disciplines for whatever set of reasons, can we make you aware of these opportunities so you can visit a lab, meet faculty that they would be interested in doing a postdoc with, or be invited to give a seminar?’” Parrish said.
This networking is especially important, considering most postdoc positions are found largely through word of mouth. While faculty positions are advertised nationally, postdoc positions are often not.
“If there’s an amazing candidate who doesn't have the network because they didn't come from a family who has a long, strong tradition in academics or that part of academics, I’ll never hear about them,” Parrish said. “The RUA is about busting out that word of mouth and creating much more transparency by elevating and celebrating those students.”
The Race and Equity Initiative will continue to pursue its long-term goals over the next five years. These goals include improving onboarding for new faculty to ensure that the process meets the needs of faculty from underrepresented backgrounds, increasing access and understanding of data on faculty demographics, and fundraising. To ensure the UW will follow through on its commitments to DEI, the Race and Equity Initiative will also continue to post dashboards, assessments, and other tools to remain as transparent as possible.
“We are trying very hard to create a beautiful room that is attractive not only to white people, but to everyone,” Parrish said. “A room that says we value your ability and your enthusiasm, and we also value your lived experience.”
