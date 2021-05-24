The issue of police jurisdiction in the U-District flares up

Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers attempted to investigate a domestic violence threat and court violation order May 3 but encountered uncertainty with the UW Police Department (UWPD).
SPD contacted UWPD for assistance because the suspect was believed to be living in a UW building. This is where confusion brewed, as both police departments communicated different expectations for how to handle the investigation.
Is a UW building in Seattle under the jurisdiction of the city police or the university police?
SPD police Chief Adrian Diaz sent a letter to UWPD police Chief Randall West and UW vice president for student life Denzil Suite shortly after the situation.
“When officers contacted UWPD for assistance in checking the building to see if the female subject was present it was apparent UWPD was unclear on to what extent they could assist SPD in addressing this potentially life-threatening situation,” Diaz said. The letter was first published by Q13 News.
Diaz listed several questions in the letter, asking whether SPD should assist UWPD with custody when the suspect is in UWPD jurisdiction. Should SPD anticipate asking for mutual aid, and does UWPD expect the same mutual aid support? Can SPD safely assume UWPD will always assist in life-threatening issues?
Diaz hopes both departments can agree on expectations to ensure safety for all when there is a serious or violent crime.
“There are significant details and information about the potential threat included in Chief Diaz’s letter that had not been provided to UWPD previously,” UW spokesperson Victor Balta said.
UWPD and SPD have discussed the altercation over the phone. SPD spokesperson Sgt. Randy Huserik said this was an opportunity for both police departments to provide their version of the incident.
“I think for both agencies moving forward, we need to have an understanding of what expectations there are or perhaps aren’t,” Huserik said. “We should be aware of if we’re going to need to either contact the University of Washington Police Department or come on to university property for any enforcement action.”
Huserik believes what led up to this incident was that, in the past, nothing of this nature occurred where confusion between both police departments stood in the way of an investigation. Huserik said SPD has always enjoyed a good working relationship with UWPD and would like this relationship to prosper in the future.
Part of the uncertainty was spurred by a June 2020 letter to the Black Student Union from Suite and UW President Ana Mari Cauce. The letter clarified directives on policing both on and off campus, noting that UWPD is entirely autonomous from SPD.
For those living near the campus, UWPD is the first responder, not SPD. Regarding security for all campus events, UWPD does not contract with SPD for these responsibilities.
“We have not and will not transfer detained individuals to the custody of the Seattle Police Department, nor will we transport individuals on their behalf,” Cauce and Suite wrote in the letter. Areas outside of UWPD jurisdiction but close to the UW campus — such as the area north of Northeast 45th Street, where many students live — are addressed by UWPD as per an agreement with SPD, according to Cauce and Suite.
On rare occasions where immediate action to ensure public safety is called upon, such as an imminent threat to loss of life, both departments intersect.
“We are committed to making the goal of creating a more diverse, inclusive and equitable campus a reality, and this represents but a few of the steps that we are taking,” Cauce and Suite said.
Huserik said SPD seeks to improve communication and clarify expectations with UWPD as a means to not only prevent future confusion, but to ensure safety for all effectively.
SPD has not arrested the May 3 suspect, as police believe the individual is out of state and at large.
Reach reporter Shamaar Thomas at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ThomasShamaar
