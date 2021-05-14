You can get a COVID-19 vaccine and a cheeseburger next week at Madrona Hall

Another COVID-19 vaccine pop-up is coming to the UW campus Monday and Tuesday. Madrona Hall will be the latest site attempting to get students vaccinated this quarter.
To receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine being offered, people can either schedule appointments through Safeway’s website or walk up from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The vaccine site, hosted by the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Business Health Trust, aims to dole out between 300 and 600 vaccines May 17 and May 18.
But wait, there’s more. Individuals who get a vaccine there will also be able to get a Dick’s cheeseburger for free.
Madrona Hall is located on the UW’s North Campus on Whitman Lane. Safeway, the Chamber, and Business Health Trust will be covering staffing at the site on the dorm’s third floor.
Earlier this month, the university hosted its first vaccine pop-up at west campus’s Alder Hall, where nearly 300 doses were administered, according to UW spokesperson Victor Balta.
The Washington State Department of Health announced it would resume the use of the J&J vaccine, as of April 24, following a safety review conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration. A recent survey out of Boston Children’s Hospital found, however, that there was an increase in hesitancy surrounding this vaccine during the pause, especially among women.
The joint safety review found the vaccine to be safe and effective and stated “the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks,” according to the CDC.
Students can also get vaccinated at UW Medical Center Montlake if they would like the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines.
Students returning to campus in the fall will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they claim a medical, religious, or philosophical exemption, UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced earlier this month.
The university will provide access to vaccinations to students who are unable to get vaccinated due to limited access where they are living or eligibility requirements.
“We are going to create a new normal,” Cauce said in a town hall Wednesday. “Safety is our first and most important consideration. It always has been and it will continue to be. We have a good understanding of [COVID-19] now, we know how it spreads and what works to prevent the spread. We have safe and effective vaccines in plentiful supply and we’re aiming for our community to be as fully vaccinated as possible.”
Reach News Editors Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.