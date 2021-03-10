Repeated racist and homophobic vandalism reported in residence halls

There have been a series of reports of vandalism using racist and homophobic language in UW residence halls, Housing & Food Services (HFS) leadership wrote to residents Wednesday afternoon.
A chalkboard celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride and Black Lives Matter was recently vandalized in Alder Hall, and racist vandalism was found on message boards in both Lander and McCarty Halls. Residential life director Chris Jaehne wrote in an internal email to staff that HFS has filed police reports on the incidents, reviewed security camera footage as well as card swipes, and relocated the McCarty display board so it is in view of a camera.
Jaehne said the people responsible for the McCarty Hall vandalism this past weekend have been identified and conduct proceedings have been initiated.
HFS is currently investigating these incidents and any resident found responsible may see their Housing Agreement terminated or affected in some way, according to the email from Jaehne and HFS Executive Director Pam Schreiber.
The email goes on to urge students who “see or experience discriminatory behavior” to contact their resident advisors or a member of the staff who will initiate an investigation into the incident.
"We want to strongly encourage residents to reach out for whatever support is needed," Schreiber and Jaehne write. "Let us take this opportunity to come together in supporting each other and in creating the kind of communities where all our residents feel safe and welcome."
This comes on the heels of a recent alleged racial profiling incident by a UW Police Department (UWPD) officer in Alder Hall. UWPD has received a citizen’s complaint on the issue, which has been sent to the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau.
“The officer has not been suspended and has not been disciplined,” UWPD spokesperson Major Steve Rittereiser. “Since this is a personnel matter, it will be fully investigated before any details will be released.”
Jaehne claimed in his internal email that the officer involved in this incident has been reassigned and that an external investigation has been initiated through the University Complaint Investigation and Resolution Office (UCIRO). UCIRO manager Ian Messerle declined to comment.
Vice President for Student Life Denzil Suite has reached out to the parents of the student who was allegedly profiled and university administrators have reached out to the student to offer support, according to Jaehne.
Reach News Editors Jake Goldstein-Street and Ash Shah at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GoldsteinStreet @itsashshah
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.