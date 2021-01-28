Hillel UW organizing virtual climate festival

Hillel UW has joined with dozens of Jewish groups across the nation to organize The Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest, which will run Jan. 27-31. The five-day online festival, which is centered around the annual Jewish holiday of Tu BiShvat, aims to promote action against the climate crisis by connecting it to Jewish values, according to their website.
Over 150 events are scheduled for the festival, offering a diverse range of topics, such as climate justice, arts and culture, and leadership. Among the main stage events is a panel featuring Seattle-based activist Jamie Margolin, co-founder of the Zero Hour climate organization, and other youth leaders.
Gabby Vanderlaan, Hillel Social Justice Chair and festival intern, said that due to the diversity of subjects covered, the festival offers something for everyone.
According to the festival’s website, Tu BiShvat, known as the New Year for Trees, falls on the 15th day of the Hebrew month of Shevat— in 2021, this day lasts from the evening of Jan. 27 to nightfall on Jan. 28. In modern times, the holiday has become associated with movements for climate awareness, and often involves the celebratory planting of trees as well as the Tu BiShvat Seder ceremony. The Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest hopes to use this time as an opportunity to energize members of Jewish communities in standing against climate change.
Vanderlaan said that “tikkun olam” — repairing the world — is an important value to many Jewish people.
“I think there's something in our tradition that really asks us to respond to what we've been given with a sense of gratitude and responsibility,” Rabbi Josh Weisman, Hillel UW Senior Jewish Educator, and festival co-founder, said. “So in other words, we wouldn't be here, if it weren't for the natural world. It would be unethical to ignore that and to continue to degrade the world that literally gives us life.”
Hillel UW is planning two events for the festival, both organized by a group of undergraduates, including Vanderlaan.
One of these two events, “Treaty Rights vs. Fossil Fuels,” will promote efforts to halt construction of a Puget Sound Energy (PSE) fracked gas plant on the reservation of the Puyallup Tribe, according to the Hillel website. This event is slated for Jan. 28 from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and will feature attorney Jeremy Wood, who advocates for Native interests. The event will touch on the subjects of treaty rights, the campaign against construction of the PSE plant, and how the Jewish community can help defend the rights of the Puyallup Tribe. There will also be a tree planting event held by Hillel UW on Jan. 31 at a local park. This event, running from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., will provide a chance for students to discuss nature before planting trees in observance of the holiday.
According to their website, in addition to framing climate change as a central issue for the Jewish community, one of the several goals of The Big Bold Jewish Climate Fest is to “create a feeling of belonging for those who may not yet feel at home in the organized Jewish world, and for Jews who may not have yet taken an active posture on climate issues.”
“In Judaism, we're very motivated by values,” Rabbi Josh Weisman said. “For us, the call to pursue justice is not an optional thing — it's an obligation.”
Reach reporter Max Keystone at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @KeystoneMax
