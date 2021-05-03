UW researchers can now identify patients’ heart rates via video

A team of researchers at the UW created a telehealth monitoring tool that can measure your pulse and respiration rate from an 18-second video of your face. The personalized system, MetaPhys, can be accessed using your mobile device or computer’s camera — accessibility that is ideal during the COVID-19 pandemic as the world continues to operate online to maintain social distancing.
MetaPhys uses camera-based sensing to determine the user’s vital signs. Heart rate is measured from slight changes in light reflected off the face that indicate blood flow and volume underneath the skin. Likewise, camera sensors for measuring respiration rate can capture the smallest movements in the torso as you breathe.
MetaPhys was designed to relay physiological signs more efficiently than its previous versions, according to Xin Liu, lead author and UW doctoral student in engineering. It uses a meta-learning approach, allowing the system to customize itself to an individual when provided a small amount of baseline data.
MetaPhys is more successful in reading signals across users with different facial features, skin tones, and background environments compared to prior models.
The team’s study explained the system as much more effective in gathering accurate readings than similar novel technology, lowering heart rate error by about 50%.
Even with this large reduction in error, Liu stated that MetaPhys could bring even more to the table following further development. Beyond a person’s physical health, Liu expressed the potential for the system to tackle mental health as well.
“If the signal has high quality, we could derive something called heart rate variability (HRV),” Liu said. “This HRV is highly correlated with stress.”
Many students deal with stress, and chronic stress is a key indicator of many mental disorders. According to the American College Health Association’s 2018 National College Health Assessment, within a 12-month period, about 60% of college students in the United States “felt overwhelming anxiety,” and about 40% “felt so depressed that it was difficult to function.” Despite this, many mental health concerns go ignored and undiagnosed.
“That could be very helpful for college students,” Liu said. “We can provide your stress level, we can provide your heart rate, to let you know: What’s your mental and physical status?”
However, determining stress rates is an expensive process. Additionally, it will require more research to expand the breadth of data available to the meta-learning system.
Moving forward, Liu expressed hope to see the telehealth system commercialized, but the team must carry out clinical validation first before it will be available to the medical world. For now, a demo of the system can be found online for public use.
With further testing, MetaPhys’ advanced approach to vital sign monitoring could allow the world of telehealth to make great strides in helping people remotely.
Reach contributing writer Kytlan Morgan at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @k_morgan013
