UW study suggests single mutation may have set off global COVID-19 variants

A recent study from UW Medicine suggests that a single mutation in the COVID-19 cell-binding mechanism contributed to the emergence of multiple variants around the world.
Researchers say this mutation allows the virus to spread faster, increases the chances of virus infection, and decreases the body’s time to create protective antibodies against COVID-19.
L452R is the most dominant mutation discovered in the study’s 570 COVID-19 positive test samples collected across six states since November 2020. The L452R mutation was also found in the California coronavirus variant responsible for massive outbreaks across that state, according to Dr. Evgeni Sokurenko, professor of medical microbiology at the UW School of Medicine and the senior author of the study.
The study’s researchers concluded the L452R mutation, which likely emerged in October or November of 2020, caused the two California variants and others around the world. Most of these global variants were reported between December 2020 and February of this year.
Mutations in the spike protein are one of the biggest concerns because they may increase the likelihood of infectiousness, according to Sokurenko, especially since the COVID-19 virus uses spike proteins to attach to human cells.
“You have [a] one in 10 probability that if you encounter some carrier or asymptomatic person or a sick individual that you will get the virus,” Sokureno said. “But because this mutation makes attachment to the human cells much stronger, your probability to acquire the virus would not be one in 10, but let’s say five [in] 10.”
Sokurenko suggested the L452R mutation has allowed COVID-19 to adapt to countermeasures such as mask wearing and vaccines, highlighting a major concern to public health.
Creating vaccines against the variations may also pose a significant challenge.
“If people only immunize with the original vaccine, there is a bunch of other antibodies that will immediately attack the new vaccine and not [allow the human body] to go through the cycle of producing new antibodies,” Sokurenko said.
Despite this, Sokurenko said he absolutely recommends getting the COVID-19 vaccine if possible, and that immunizing as many people as fast as possible will limit the ability of the virus to find new people to infect.
Another area of concern highlighted in the UW study suggests the mutation allowed the virus to adapt to look for new host populations.
COVID-19 affected elderly people at higher rates than other age demographics; however, the L452R mutation has adapted to other populations, such as younger people and animals.
“The virus might be changing in the way that it’s truly more infectious for younger people,” Sokurenko said.
The California CAL.20C variant is the only variant known to infect a gorilla troop, one which was housed at the San Diego Zoo. Sokurenko found the spread to animals disturbing because it could allow for the emergence of a potentially new virus.
More research needs to be done to determine further implications of the L452 mutation, Sokurenko argued, but noted that this breakthrough has allowed for a better understanding of which specific mutations are of concern, faster diagnosis of virus variants, and better knowledge of how to better treat variant viral infections.
“We are all together against this virus, and the virus is against us all,” Sokurenko said.
