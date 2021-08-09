UW physics professor receives grant to study nuclear waste

UW physics professor Gerald Seidler received an $800,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Energy to create concrete waste caskets to dispose of nuclear fuel byproducts in collaboration with Sarah Saslow from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratories (PNNL).
The project, Seidler’s first study on nuclear waste byproducts, will focus on furnishing cement caskets that can store nuclear fuel waste byproducts, and would support the eventual use of these caskets in storage areas deep underground known as deep geological repositories. Such repositories, however, are politically fraught, and in the United States only one has been commissioned for nuclear weapons production and research.
“[The project] has two main pieces,” Seidler said. “One is creating a test bank of the concrete samples, and the other one is studying them both by going to synchrotron light sources and by using similar methods with equipment we build in my own lab.”
Seidler’s expertise in X-ray spectroscopy, or the measurement of the absorption and emission of light by radioactive materials, will help ensure that the cement can withstand holding radioactive materials without destroying the casket in the process.
“This is why our study is about accelerated aging on concrete and looking at how the chemistry in the concrete changes,” Seidler said. “And whether that suggests the concrete will keep its integrity or lose its integrity over a long timeline.”
The award period for the Department of Energy grant begins on Oct. 1 and will last for three years. Seidler anticipates writing a number of short articles detailing his work during this period.
Seidler also advised students interested in energy topics to consider taking “Physics 217 A: Energy Future: The Technical and Social Barriers to Large-Scale Sustainable Energy,” during winter quarter.
“It’s a very big picture class on all the different ways to address carbon in energy production and the political barriers to making change,” Seidler said.
