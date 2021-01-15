GPSS urges UW to divest from fossil fuels

At its first meeting of 2021, the Graduate & Professional Student Senate (GPSS) heard a presentation from the UW Counseling Center and discussed a resolution to urge the UW to divest from fossil fuels.
Amy Collins, residential life liaison and counseling psychologist with the UW Counseling Center, noted the substantial impact that the ongoing pandemic and national events have had on student stress and anxiety.
“What we’re seeing a lot of is [students] getting really frustrated that they’re not performing at their pre-pandemic level,” Collins said. “I think it’s really important to still work towards meeting your goals, but to adjust what you are expecting from yourself based on what is happening.”
To better serve its student population, the UW Counseling Center is in the process of merging with the mental health clinic at Hall Health. The merger is intended to streamline its services, providing greater ease of access to available resources, according to Collins.
The UW has also established a new partnership with a mental health support resource called My Student Support Program (My SSP).
The partnership allows UW students to remotely access confidential mental health and crisis intervention support. The service is available 24/7 and in multiple languages via phone call, the My SSP app, or an online chat on the My SSP website.
Collins explained that there is currently no cost to students seeking counseling services. Previously, Hall Health required insurance for its counseling services, but now nearly all counseling resources are free to students.
Additionally, the Counseling Center is expanding its available group support services to better facilitate community support between UW students and mental health counselors.
Collins also mentioned that the rise in telehealth during the pandemic has enabled the Counseling Center to reach more students.
“If it’s something that’s impacting your functioning and mental health, please reach out to us,” Collins said. “If we’re not the best fit for any reason, we’re happy to provide you referrals and be a bridge to connect you to other resources as well.”
GPSS also heard the first reading of a fossil fuel divestment resolution, which is part of an ongoing partnership between GPSS and the Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW).
“We have this exciting opportunity to pass a joint resolution, both ASUW and GPSS, calling on the University of Washington to divest all holdings and investments from fossil fuel industries and invest in sustainable solutions instead,” Andrew Shumway, an executive senator on the GPSS Executive Committee, said.
The main points of the resolution are to recognize the impact of climate change on the environment and the economic impact climate change will have in the future, Shumway said.
The resolution calls on the UW to divest from fossil fuels, citing past commitments the UW has made and its previous divestment from thermal coal in 2015, noting that the university has yet to take further action toward divestment from fossil fuel.
“We also highlight that many of UW’s peer institutions have already made similar divestments or pledged to divest from fossil fuels,” Shumway said.
The resolution calls for the UW to publicly announce that climate change is a crisis and an imminent threat to humanity, and to consequently respond by using all available resources to divest in fossil fuels. The resolution aims for these goals to be achieved no later than 2025.
GPSS meets every other Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. PST. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27.
Reach reporter Ellie Pakzad at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
