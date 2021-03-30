UW urges public to stay home amid cherry blossom bloom

The UW is asking people to enjoy the campus cherry blossoms virtually this year to promote social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A similar move was made last year. The cherry blossom bloom came at the start of the pandemic, reaching its peak bloom March 27, just three days after Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order was put into effect. In accordance with social distancing protocols and safety regulations, the UW urged the public to stay home.
This year, the cherry blossom season marks one year of living amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university has put several deterrents in place again this year, including the closing of campus buildings and restrooms along the Quad to the public. UW News will also not be tracking the full blooming time this year, according to UW spokesperson Michelle Ma.
But according to Ma, there are still several virtual resources available for individuals looking to see the cherry blossoms this year.
“A number of virtual viewing options are available, including UW Video’s live webcam overlooking the Quad, a virtual tour with photos from campus that will be updated throughout the blooming season and tweets from @uwcherryblossom,” Ma said in an email.
The virtual tour of the cherry blossoms on campus features an interactive map that lets users navigate through campus, highlighting the nine different types of cherry blossom blooms.
Outside of virtually viewing the trees, the UW encourages community members to look for cherry blossom trees in their neighborhoods or in local parks. UW arborist Sara Shores notes that there are dozens of species of cherry trees around Seattle that bloom from late February to early May.
To identify cherry trees, there are three main things to look for, according to UW News. Cherry trees have horizontal stripes on their bark that make them distinct from plum trees, which are often mistaken for cherry trees. Looking at the petals of the tree is another way to identify it, as cherry blossom petals have a small slit in them, whereas plum blossom petals do not. Finally, the buds on cherry trees are oval-shaped, while plum blossoms are rounded.
Many of the earliest-flowering pink trees each spring are plum trees, according to Shores. By following identification methods, community members can narrow down their search for cherry blossoms.
The Seattle Department of Transportation has an interactive map of trees across the city that can be used to locate cherry trees. Users can filter for cherry trees in their neighborhood by clicking on “Explore street trees” in the top navigation bar, then on “trees by type,” and looking for trees with the “Prunus” genus, which are cherry and plum trees.
“It’s just so beautiful,” Shores said in a video by UW News. “You go under any flowering cherry tree and you can feel the glow around you of the pink.. it just seems to make the mood of everyone a little bit better.”
Reach reporter McKenna Zacher at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @mckennazacher
