FIUTS celebrates diversity virtually

The Foundation for International Understanding Through Students (FIUTS) is hosting its first virtual CulturalFest on Feb. 20.
UW RSOs, including UW Kahaani, the Bollywood fusion dance team; Natya UW, the Indian classical dance team; Taiko Kai, a Japanese drumming group; and others, have taken the stage in Meany Hall to record the performances that will be broadcast during CulturalFest, marking almost a year since the last live performances there.
FIUTS has hosted CulturalFest every year since 1961, according to FIUTS manager of student programs Alex Radi. Even though the medium of the showcase has changed this year, it has not lost its essence.
“It is this thing we do to celebrate and acknowledge individuals — the strengths of our diversity — that make the UW and Seattle, really, such a special and unique place to be,” Radi said.
Public health guidelines have changed the landscape of CulturalFest this year. Still, it has been “a fun learning process for everyone involved,” Radi said.
The one noticeable difference compared to previous years is the size of groups performing.
“It is an opportunity in itself, though,” Radi said. “Smaller performances lend [themselves to] personal engagement, personal exposure for those performers, and they can really represent themselves in certain ways which may not be the case in larger groups in normal years.”
Performances have already been filmed and are in production, Radi said. The two streaming times available Feb. 20 are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Radi mentioned how the new medium has turned out to be a boon for people from around the world who never got to watch the energy of the creative performers in person.
“People from Japan, China, Taiwan, Australia, [the] UK, Hong Kong, and even across time zones inside the [United States] have registered for the event,” Radi said.
Instead of the usual designated intermission time from previous years, this year, the time leading up to a performance has been allotted for distributing scholarships and acknowledging the efforts put in by volunteers, staff, and performers.
Typically, the tickets cost $10 for students and $15 for general admission. This year, the event is free of cost. Registration and further details for the event can be found here.
“It has been a fun learning process for me and everyone else involved,” Radi said. “The interest and desire people have shown for the viewing has been an encouragement for us.”
Reach contributing writer Niv Joshi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
