Tam’ra-Kay Francis named to list of 1,000 inspiring Black scientists

Dr. Tam’ra-Kay Francis, a postdoctoral fellow in the UW’s chemistry department, was recently named to Cell Mentor’s list of 1,000 inspiring Black scientists. Francis has been working on diversity and inclusion within the university’s STEM departments for the past few years, launching educational development initiative PR2ISM in summer 2020 and a new mentoring program in the department of chemistry.
Francis attended Fisk University, a historically Black university known for producing STEM graduates, earning an undergraduate degree in chemistry.
“Seeing scientists and engineers who looked like me played an important role in my identity development,” Francis said. “I could because they did.”
Francis became interested in education when she was considering Ph.D. programs. She wanted to learn what caused students to become interested in STEM and what caused them to eventually leave STEM. She started with a focus on K-12 education.
“In previous summers, I worked as an assistant director and instructor at a STEM program geared towards girls from historically under-represented groups and underserved schools,” Francis said. “So at that time, I wanted to examine the factors that contributed to their interest in STEM and identity development. See, very often we put students in boxes and we end up turning many young talented people away. I know firsthand that with the right support mechanisms, they could become scientists and engineers if they wanted to.”
Francis later shifted her focus to post-secondary education, graduate students, and faculty, as they would be the future educators of the students she was interested in.
“My burning question was: What makes a student pursue science and what keeps them there?” Francis said. “I wanted to understand faculty's role in constructing these identities for underrepresented students. After completing my Ph.D., the opportunity to explore some of my questions arose at the UW.”
As a member of the UW’s chemistry department, Francis joined the Chemistry Education Group. At the time, the group was working on interventions in general chemistry, the first course most STEM students take, to create a more active learning environment. Their goal was to decrease the achievement gap experienced by underrepresented groups. Francis also got involved with the university’s Diversity Council and the Postdoc Diversity Alliance, both of which she described as spaces for community. These spaces allowed her to see how equity issues were being addressed at micro, meso, and macro levels.
“I was looking for opportunities to create spaces for students to remind them that they, too, can be a scientist,” Francis said.
While at the UW, Francis recognized a need for a space for Black UW students to connect with scientists, doctors, and engineers who inspired them. She created a proposal and went to the deans of the various STEM schools within UW to ask if they would like to be a part of an initiative, eventually reaching institutions all over the country. PR2ISM is “an educational development initiative designed to foster diverse careers in STEM,” according to the organization’s website.
After the harrowing murder of George Floyd dramatically increased the conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement and protests surged all over the United States, Francis recognized that Black students at the UW were going through something traumatic. Gathering over 35 of her colleagues and mentees to attend, she saw firsthand the positive effects PR2ISM could provide. Although PR2ISM was initially built for the summer, it continued into the fall and will continue to host events and workshops throughout the year due to high interest level.
“People just engaged, it was amazing,” Francis said. “My goal was to connect student life and academic affairs … to bring everyone, at every level, together, to have a conversation now, and building that community for the students during that time.”
Francis is currently working on a mentoring program that focuses on cultural responsiveness and centering the mentee. The program’s curriculum is currently being tested. It takes a more holistic approach, allowing mentees to have multiple mentors and build a larger network, and will be implemented in multiple departments.
“My biggest inspiration is seeing my students persist and do the things they love,” Francis said. “Many of them are the first in their families to graduate. I do this work because I want every student to know that they are ‘beyond category’ and the possibilities are endless.”
