Racial disparities in police stops, infractions issued to bicycle riders prevalent across Seattle

Ethan C. Campbell, a UW doctoral student and member of the safe streets advocacy group Central Seattle Greenways, is currently working on an infractions analysis of tickets issued to Seattle cyclists. The research is part of an effort launched by the Helmet Law Working Group, a coalition convened last summer by Central Seattle Greenways.
“We found that Black cyclists in Seattle have been cited for not wearing a helmet at about four times the rate of white cyclists, and Indigenous riders at about twice the rate of white cyclists,” Campbell said.
According to the analysis, from 2003-2020 court records, Black cyclists received bicycle helmet-related infractions at a rate 3.8 times higher than white cyclists; for Native American and Alaska Native riders, the rate was 2.2 times higher.
A finding that stood out to Campbell was that Asian and Pacific Islander cyclists receive helmet-related infractions at a rate 10 times lower than white cyclists. This implies that Black cyclists were cited at a rate about 40 times higher than Asian and Pacific Islander riders.
The analysis combines census demographic data with three Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) surveys to determine the demographics of Seattle cyclists. It notes that there is an overrepresentation of white cyclists on the streets of Seattle, leaving people of color underrepresented.
“A big part of the analysis was trying to estimate each demographic group’s share of bike trips in Seattle,” Campbell said. “It’s hard to do because we don’t have observational surveys that show that.”
Racial disparities in police stops of cyclists in other cities were compared with the rates of citation issuance in Campbell’s report, suggesting different racial disparities than in Seattle. For example, Black cyclists are stopped by police five times more frequently than white cyclists in Oakland, California. The disparity grows to 9.9 in Washington, DC, but is substantially lower, at 1.4, in New Orleans.
The analysis faces one particular challenge: the unknown demographics of helmet use in Seattle.
“A real problem is that we don’t know the demographics of who doesn’t wear a helmet,” Campbell said. “Without that information, we can only say that the racial disparities are strongly suggestive of biased policing.”
According to Campbell, there is no record of stops where riders get by without a ticket, and having that data could give more context.
“For all we know, the stops themselves could be even worse in terms of racial disparities,” Campbell said.
The Helmet Law Working Group is not against helmet use — they encourage it. Additionally, implementing improvements like bike lanes and slower speed limits are some of the strategies that the group believes are better for safety.
“We really want the [King County] Board of Health to be focusing on those, rather than this punitive option that criminalizes bike riding without a helmet,” Campbell said.
