Study abroad budget change will cost students in faculty-led programs

The study abroad office made changes beginning last June in its budgeting process, significantly affecting students, critics say. The budget change will lead to higher program prices for students in faculty-led study abroad programs.
Before this new budget change, study abroad included a 5% fee built into the program costs, meant to be used in an emergency. This allowed professors leading programs to have a reserve if necessary, and often the money was used directly to help students in the program.
There will now be a 7.5% charge implemented in the program fees that students will be required to pay, in place of the previous 5% charge.
This 7.5% charge on program costs is calculated similarly to the previous 5%. The program directors, or the faculty who plan to lead the program, create a budget showing how much their program will cost. This includes travel, lodging, food, and any other expense that may be required. The added charge is then calculated based on this number, and split between the amount of students in the program.
The French program in Paris for the 2019 Summer B term, for example, cost $104,140 to run, according to Randy Beam, emeritus professor of communication. The reserve amount is then added onto that number, so when the reserve was 5%, it was an additional $5,207. The new 7.5% brings the number up to $7,211. This total is then added onto the $104,140 and split between the amount of students in the program for the student price.
The goal for study abroad is for the programs to pay for themselves, and the student price allows each program to break even.
If any of the money students paid was not needed during the program, the leftover money was set into a special reserve for that specific program. If it ran again the next year, the faculty could use it to keep program costs smaller in subsequent years.
“What that allows is students who would face financial hardships to have a better opportunity to participate in the programs,” landscape architecture professor Daniel Winterbottom said.
When COVID-19 hit, UW Study Abroad needed to break even financially, according to its director, Wolf Latsch. The office took the pool of reserve money that was for specific programs and compiled it into what it calls the Study Abroad Program Assistance Fund (SAPAF); the fund currently holds about $500,000.
This budget change means the 7.5% charge on program costs will go into one big reserve instead of many individual reserves based on specific programs. All of this money will go into the SAPAF, and if some of it is needed during a program, the study abroad office will dole it out however it sees fit. If the money is not needed on an emergency basis, all of it stays in the fund.
The SAPAF is meant to be used for emergencies, such as this pandemic. When a program is unable to run for whatever reason, the money from the reserve will help cover the costs, whether they be refunds for students or losses for things already paid for abroad that did not come to fruition.
“We did lose a ton of money on the spring break and spring quarter programs that were already basically ready to go,” Latsch said. “So when we send students on programs, at some point months before everybody leaves we are starting to make payments on hotels, starting to make payments on buses, campsites, activities, anything, tour guides, everything that is part of a study abroad program.”
For all fee increases, the university must follow Executive Order 44, which outlines who must be consulted and how proceedings must occur. While this change is technically considered a budget change, it acts the same way as a fee increase, according to Beam. Students will have to pay more to go on faculty-led study abroad programs, though they may not even know the price has increased.
“When you dug into what study abroad was doing, it became clear that these changes in the budgeting process were actually a fee increase,” Beam said. “And what that fee increase would do would be to make it considerably more expensive for students to take part in study abroad programs in the future.”
This new change was passed quietly through the faculty Senate Committee on Planning and Budgeting, which includes two students, who do not have a vote. These students are the ASUW president (currently Camille Hattwig), and the Graduate and Professional Student Senate president (currently Aaron Yared).
Once the change in budget was reviewed by the committee, it went to the provost’s desk. The provost signed on to the changes, and they were implemented late last year. Members of the student senate were also consulted in February at one of its weekly meetings, but this was after the budget change was already implemented.
In terms of the SAPAF, the university has limits on how much each department can keep in reserve.
In a normal year, about $8 million runs through the study abroad office, according to Latsch. This would mean the reserve fund could not grow any larger than $800,000. This seems like a lot of money, but one program failing (out of the hundred offered) could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which is why the study abroad office wants to keep the SAPAF near its maximum amount. Once the SAPAF is full, the study abroad office can no longer keep putting money into it.
In theory, it makes sense for study abroad to stop collecting money. The fund is full, meaning the office will have sufficient funds to last through an emergency. But this is not what study abroad plans to do.
“Any money that is overflow, that flows from that tank, is used only for things that are related to study abroad,” Latsch said. “So [plans are] either incentivizing the creation of new study abroad programs for students, or the support of financially needy students through our scholarship programs.”
Once the SAPAF is full, the study abroad office plans to use the rollover money for three things: scholarships for future study abroad students, Global Innovation Fund grants, and one-time costs and other fees paid to the administration.
The study abroad office currently gives out around $1 million in scholarships, and it is expected that most of the overflow money will go there, Latsch said.
“Scholarships are essential,” Winterbottom said. “As we want to diversify the student body –– again, many of that is associated with lower economic families –– scholarships are the means to an education, and it’s a means in this case to an international experience. So I think that’s great.”
Some of the money will go to Global Innovation Fund grants, which are in essence a way for professors to get funding to travel abroad to see if a program may be viable in another country. It is the stepping stone to creating a new program. While the Global Innovation Fund is helpful for the creation of new study abroad programs, students may be reluctant to put their money into it, as it does not directly affect programs they may attend.
The least amount of this money will go into one-time administrative purchases, like upgrading software, according to Latsch. This comes on top of the $460 administration fee all students must pay to participate in a study abroad program.
While this charge has already been implemented for the future study abroad programs, Beam emphasizes the need for transparency. Students should know what they are paying for before they do so, he argues.
“I just want them to be aware, to be informed about how the money that they pay to go on these programs is being used,” Beam said. “I think they have a right to know.”
Reporter Nicole Ursprunger contributed to this report.
Reach reporter Taylor Bruce at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
