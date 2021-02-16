U District Partnership welcomes new leader, Don Blakeney

The U District Partnership (UPD) announced the official appointment of their new executive director, Don Blakeney, on Dec. 28 following a national search effort with the University District Business Improvement Area.
Blakeney has been involved in neighborhood economic development for the past 15 years. Despite growing up just a mile away from the U-District, he got his professional start in New York City’s Times Square neighborhood. Blakeney moved back to Seattle in 2009, during the recession, where he spent five years as the executive director of the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area. More recently, he worked as the vice president of policy and advocacy at the Downtown Seattle Association and co-founded the Seattle Storefronts installation arts program, according to the UPD press release.
“My experience with city government, my experience working with small businesses, is giving me a lot of familiar territory to go and work in this neighborhood and address the same challenges,” Blakeney said. “We know that with the pandemic, we’re not out of the woods yet, so there’s a lot of work that we’ll need to do to help shore up small businesses as the pandemic continues.”
As executive director, Blakeney has already advanced the UDP’s mission to build a vibrant community through promoting existing programs including Clean & Safe and Urban Vitality. He has also devoted resources to further the development of UDistrictSeattle.com, guiding website implementation to accommodate visitors during COVID-19. Blakeney acknowledged that some businesses the U-District lost in the past year were especially sentimental to many UW students.
“Maybe some of the work we could do in the year ahead is to really work on understanding [U-District] dynamics,” Blakeney said. “If there’s a business owner that isn’t able to profit enough in the business model they have, is there some sort of a succession plan where they sell to someone who wants to take it to the next level and [rethink] a new life into it? I mean, we don’t do a whole lot of that in Seattle, but I think that there could be more of that.”
With the UDP’s postponement of the U-District Streetfair to 2022, Blakeney noted the possibility of arranging a safe Link Light Rail opening celebration in the fall of this year to bring business back to the neighborhood. He believes it is crucial for the UDP to prepare U-District business owners and community members for this major change.
“I also think [the Link Light Rail] will influence how the University of Washington thinks about its campus because it has different facilities all over the city, and so now the campus will be much more connected,” Blakeney said. “I just think that the portal at 43rd and Brooklyn will be a really big portal that has a huge source of opportunities for the community.”
In the meantime, the U-District can look forward to seeing more colorful art through the recently established mural program. In this project, selected Seattle artists were commissioned with a combination of public and private dollars to create original artwork in vacant spaces throughout the neighborhood. Despite all the changes the U-District has been experiencing, Blakeney hopes this program will bring in more liveliness to the community.
“We’re gonna be looking to engage a lot of folks as we get further into our programming,” Blakeney said. “So as the pandemic winds down we’d love to continue to engage the community and what they wanna see for the future of the neighborhood.”
Reach contributing writer Tisa Somsap at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tisasmsp
