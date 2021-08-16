U-PASS returns fall quarter, fee increased

The universal U-PASS will be reinstated for the coming school year at $92 per quarter, having been suspended since last September, early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The updated fee, a $6 increase from the 2019-2020 academic year, reflects anticipated increased transit usage with the new U District Link Light Rail station opening Oct. 2.
“The U-PASS is a flat rate for students each quarter,” Nathan Mock, chair of the U-PASS Advisory Board said. However, “costs incurred by the program are variable based on student usage.”
The flat rate means income generated by the U-PASS is the same each quarter, but program expenses vary based on use. The higher fee ensures the fund remains positive.
The fee also reflects potential increases in fares throughout all eligible services set by Sound Transit. These services include all buses, Link Light Rail, Seattle Streetcar, the Seattle Sounder, Kitsap and King County ferries, NightRide, and reduced Zipcar rental prices.
Two additional Link Light Rail stations in Northgate and Roosevelt are planned to open alongside the station in the U-District.
With U District Link Station opening mere days after autumn quarter starts, Mock reminds students to “tap-on and tap-off” with their Husky Card at the stations they depart from and arrive at. Light rail rates are set by distance travelled, so tapping off ensures the lowest fare possible. The system has to charge the full rate for users who don’t tap off.
The U-PASS covers transit for all students enrolled at the UW Seattle campus, with a different system for UW Tacoma students. UW Bothell offers an opt-in system. Mock said the U-PASS Advisory Board does not determine the parameters for opt-in systems, which vary in structure based on local transit.
The U-PASS Advisory Board welcomes student involvement with nine student appointments and public meetings held via Zoom for any interested students to watch.
Lauren Graves, a fourth-year at the UW, reflected on her experience with the U-PASS to share with incoming students.
“I actually really enjoy it [the U-PASS],” Graves said. “I remember my first week of school … a group of freshmen and I went to Pike Place Market and it was both a really good way to experience Seattle and it was a really good way to build community.”
The U-PASS is a highlight for many students at the UW.
“I would really encourage people to utilize it, since it’s a mandatory fee in-person, to explore Seattle,” Graves said. “You have this opportunity so might as well put it to use.”
Reach reporter Julie Emory at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
