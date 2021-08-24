UW professor authors book on the history of homelessness in Seattle

On Aug. 3, Dr. Josephine Ensign, a professor in the School of Nursing’s department of psychosocial and community health, published her third book, “Skid Road: On the Frontier of Health and Homelessness in an American City,” on the history of homelessness and health care in Seattle.
According to Ensign, she was inspired to write the book by the “large and seemingly deeply-entrenched” homeless problem in Seattle.
Seattle has a long history of homelessness — in fact, the city is home to the original skid road: Yesler Way. Seattle’s first homeless person, Edward Moore, was found on a beach in what is now Belltown in 1854. His story is captured in the first chapter of Ensign’s book, starting off the long story of homelessness in Seattle. Today, Seattle has the third largest homeless population in the United States, a population which has grown by more than 30% since 2010, according to data from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Ensign began to conceptualize “Skid Road” in 2013, she said.
“It’s based on 4 to 5 years of ethnography, also extensive oral history interviews with people working [and living] at that intersection, and of course archive research,” Ensign said.
Part of her research took place in the United Kingdom, where she researched the English and Scottish Poor Laws. These laws differentiated “who was worthy of having support from the state” and who wasn’t, Ensign said. These attitudes, she continued, would persist into the colonial era.
“[Poor Laws] were adopted by the Washington territorial legislature at the very beginning of what became our state,” Ensign said “For instance, women and children were considered worthy poor, [but] if women were in prostitution, they were unworthy.”
Even today, Ensign said, the effects of the Poor Laws are felt regarding access to health care and programs like Medicaid. Diabetes, heart disease, and HIV/AIDS affect homeless people at three to six times the rate of the general population. Mental illness and substance abuse disorders also plague the homeless population, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.
Although Seattle has had a long history with homelessness, the city has some creative and progressive solutions to the issue, Ensign said.
Harborview Medical Center, operated by the University of Washington and located at the top of Yesler Way, is at the front lines of health care for the homeless and other marginalized populations.
The first part of its mission is “to provide healthcare for the most vulnerable residents of King County,” according to the UW. It was one of Seattle’s first free clinics and, according to Ensign, is an example of how the homeless community can be better served across the country.
Seattle is progressive in other facets of homelessness as well, Ensign continued. Marc Dones, the first CEO and founder of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, experienced homelessness. Having people like Dones in positions of power is crucial to improving the lives of homeless and marginalized people, Ensign said.
“Looking at that, and how people in the past have tried to wrestle with [homelessness] in creative ways, and really highlighting grassroots [movements] and people with a lived experience of homelessness or poverty … those, not surprisingly, have been the most successful solutions or people, to not just be token people but to be leaders in solutions to address homelessness,” Ensign said.
Reach reporter Samantha Ahlhorn at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @samahlhorn
