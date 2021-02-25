HFS predicts increased housing rates next year

Student housing rates are projected to increase by 4.45% for the next fiscal year, according to a Housing & Food Services (HFS) proposal from January.
Depending on the unit type and if a student has a nine-month lease, monthly increases could be anywhere from $26 to $79. If a student has a 12-month lease, monthly increases are going to be between anywhere from $59 to $81.
Family housing and dining rates will also have an increase of 5.28% and 5.45%, respectively.
As for student housing, the figure 4.45% was chosen due to a variety of factors, according to Pam Schreiber, executive director of HFS. She said 1.66% of the rate increase can be attributed to inflation.
“For labor, utilities, [infrastructure maintenance], and admin, those are the anticipated increases for delivering the same programs for next year,” Schreiber said.
These expenses include debt from the Oak Hall dorm construction, which needs a rate increase of 0.73% to cover expenses.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted HFS’s financial health and its cash reserves. While 2018-2019 garnered nearly $83 million in HFS revenue, there was a drastic decline to less than $45 million in 2019-2020 due to a lack of students returning to campus with the move from in-person classes to online. For 2020-2021, the total expected is to be even lower: HFS is projecting that it will finish the year with only $3,952,287 in revenue.
“We are required by the university to have a $20 million reserve, which we are not hitting,” Schreiber said. “We have been given a waiver by the Board of Regents for one year to not meet that required reserve.”
HFS needs student housing to reach at least 85% housing occupancy with the proposed 4.45% rate increase to reach its current reserve target, or it will be operating with a deficit.
“Normally, we plan our budget based on 97% occupancy in the resident halls. That's the average occupancy for autumn, winter, and spring,” Schreiber said. “This academic year, we have been sitting under 50%.”
Besides the proposed increased rates, budget cuts were taken this year since budget reserves were expended due to the pandemic.
These cuts included staff layoffs, postponement of non-crucial repairs and maintenance, closure of dining halls, and rate negotiations for different services located around campus. HFS was also granted a loan to complete construction on Oak Hall and was provided funding from the federal CARES Act to counteract some of the pandemic’s negative financial impacts.
As for what occupancy looks like next year, that remains uncertain.
“There are so many variables that could impact how many students we house next year,” Schrieber said. “How many will public health allow us to house? How many will want to live with us? What will the vaccination distribution be like?”
The projections for housing and dining rates will be reviewed by the Board of Regents on March 11.
Reach contributing writer Lorcan Stokes at news@dailyuw.com.
