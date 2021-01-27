UW sisters create virtual summer coding camp for kids

As far as summer projects go, a virtual coding camp organized and directed by UW students and twin sisters, Christin and Elizabeth Lin, is one that takes the cake. Their STEM League Developer Program spanned eight weeks of intensive curriculum and taught over 300 students across the globe data programming and web development.
The project initially started as private computer science tutoring for their younger sister, Sophia, whose original plans to attend a coding camp over the summer had been dashed by rejection. However, realizing many other kids were in the same situation as their sister, the Lins recognized an entrepreneurial opportunity and expanded the project to a formal program, free for all students to participate in.
“Teaching coding, for me, was always something that I wanted to try,” Christin Lin, an electrical engineering senior, said. “We wanted to share our knowledge and create something of our own that could hopefully benefit the community as well as our younger sister.”
The camp is an offshoot of the STEM League, a club the Lin sisters founded in 2015 promoting STEM opportunities to students in local communities.
Beginning in spring quarter, the two sisters actively prepared curriculum and recruited students through social media, word of mouth, and by reaching out to local school districts around their Bellevue home.
“Every time [a new student signed up], we were like ‘Yes! We got one!’ in the beginning,” Elizabeth Lin, a computer science senior, said. “But after a week, it spiked a lot … like exponentially.”
As their student count went up, the Lin sisters also started reaching out to other college students and younger tech industry professionals. They were ultimately able to recruit around 50 individuals representing industries from video game development to engineering to help mentor students and collaborate on building the camp programming.
The camp took place between June 29and Aug. 21 and mostly centered around weekly pre-recorded lessons and correlating coding exercises focused on data programming and web development, depending on the student’s track. Each lesson also came with readings and quizzes — all original content developed by the leadership team. Every week was also varied, jam-packed with bonus workshops and events such as data visualization and a guest presentation by a Google project manager.
On top of a weekly newsletter detailing program activities, progress, and feedback, they even created a Discord server where mentors and students could meet and engage with each other as a community.
“We got a big range of students, from sixth to 10th grade, so we just had to make [the curriculum] understandable for everyone,” Christin Lin said. “A majority of our students went through the program and really enjoyed it.”
The sisters also made sure to accommodate and teach through different learning styles.
“There’s a lot of different students who all come from different backgrounds and different ways of learning,” Elizabeth Lin, who also TAs for introductory programming classes at the UW, said. “Being a TA helped me to translate the ideas of how I wanted to structure the program to solidify my students' learning.”
The STEM League Developer Program was also sponsored by T-Mobile, where Christin Lin was interning for the summer. They provided complimentary swag and workshops on future careers at T-Mobile for the students.
The camp also featured special events and themes from week to week including a three-week hackathon, “Stark internship,” a reference to Marvel’s “Spiderman: Homecoming” film, and a Harry Potter week where students were challenged to code up a “Sorting Hat” program and an escape from Azkaban prison game.
“The whole thing was a house competition, and everyone got really into it,” Elizabeth Lin said. “It was really exciting because we were all Harry Potter fans and the kids loved it too. We would sort them into houses and I was a prefect!”
Currently, the Lin sisters are uncertain about the future of their STEM League Developer Program, though they do hope to be able to improve upon it and continue the virtual camp again next year. But for now, all their recorded lesson curriculum remains available on their YouTube channel, STEM League, for anyone to access.
“Even if we don’t collaborate with [the UW], we want to keep this curriculum open sourced for students,” Elizabeth Lin said.
Christin Lin agreed, “The whole point is to make it free and for everyone, so no one gets rejected from the opportunity to learn how to code and grow.”
