UW researchers develop methods to improve tornado warnings

With the United States experiencing an average 1,000 tornadoes a year, tornado warnings play a vital role. In a new study, UW researchers have developed a new method for improving tornado warnings by evaluating forecasts in different situations.
An issue discovered in the research was the low detection levels of nighttime tornadoes in comparison to those in the daytime.
“Nighttime tornadoes are tricky because every now and then we wind up with a sort of ‘If the tree falls in a forest and nobody is around to hear it, does it make a sound?’ scenario, where we may not have people reporting tornadoes that happen at night,” Alexandra Anderson-Frey, assistant professor in the atmospheric sciences department, said. “They are more dangerous because it is harder to get a warning out to people when tornadoes occur at night.”
According to the study, summer tornadoes also posed a challenge for forecasters, due mainly to the abundance of weak tornadoes that happened during that season.
“For strong tornadoes, we have a much stronger understanding of how they form to the point where EF4 and EF5 tornadoes, which are at the top of the scale, tend to be forecasted almost perfectly,” Anderson-Frey said. “Weaker tornadoes tend to happen when you have a sort of widespread heat, like in the summer, and can be difficult to pinpoint.”
The method developed in this study focused on assessing forecasts depending on the situation of each tornado. For example, forecasts for nighttime tornadoes would be evaluated and compared with other forecasts for nighttime tornadoes.
Anderson-Frey described the current system as a “one-size-fits-all sort of situation” where every forecast is compared against a set standard. This doesn’t work very well because some tornadoes, such as nighttime tornadoes, can be harder to forecast.
“This method will actually use information about the environment in which the storms are forming, so we can get a sense of what kind of forecasting skill we would expect to have for a particular storm, and then we can make direct comparisons that way,” Anderson-Frey said.
Anderson-Frey believes the study can be expanded on and be used to improve future forecasting skills.
“The big exciting part of this is figuring out the right questions to ask,” Anderson-Frey said. “[This] is still something we have a lot of potential to make big improvements in, so it opens the door to machine learning, studies, and artificial intelligence to try to figure out what these limiting factors for tornadoes might be and what we should be focusing on in terms of forecasting in different environments, areas, and times of the day.”
Reach reporter Sanjana Chava at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @chava_sanjana
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.