UW receives National Science Foundation funding for AI institute focused on dynamic systems

The UW was selected as one of 11 universities designated as a National AI Research Institute to receive $20 million from the National Science Foundation (NSF) over the next five years to support its program in dynamic systems.
Dynamic systems refers to the application of algorithms and machine learning to achieve a desired behavior on a complex system, such as the power grid. The institute director, J. Nathan Kutz, is a professor of applied mathematics.
Kutz has been teaching at the UW since 1998, and began integrating machine learning into his work with dynamic systems in 2008.
“I’ve been working in engineering physics for a very long time before [2008], but that was when I started bringing in these tools of machine learning, and from there we have just been developing it,” Kutz said.
Steve Brunton, associate director of the institute and an adjunct associate professor in the department of applied mathematics, collaborated with Kutz by bringing his expertise in data science. The two already held a leadership role in the space of machine learning and dynamic systems before the National AI Research Institute designation.
“We put together a bunch of our colleagues and friends who are world-class people [in the discipline],” Kutz said.
This partnership includes participating universities in the Pacific Northwest, in addition to Harvard and Columbia.
The institute has three major initiatives that faculty across the UW will lead in collaboration with experts from other institutions: AI for modeling, AI for data-driven control, and AI for sensors and optimization.
The third layer is focused on education, and will give graduate students an opportunity to work alongside faculty in research and teaching.
“There are going to be a lot of great opportunities for students to be involved,” Kutz said. “And of course this helps them get jobs afterwards, so it’s great for the students and the institution.”
The endeavor will bring in a broad range of experts ranging from data science and engineering to social sciences, the humanities, and medicine.
Kutz also emphasized the accessible nature of the AI Institute. Workshops, lectures, and textbook materials will be available online to the general public regardless of affiliation with the UW.
“There’s a lot there to empower people,” Kutz said. “I think we all know that a course at the UW is packed, so we want to say, ‘Look, the educational material is here [to access at your own pace].’”
Kutz advised incoming freshmen to take advantage of the free lectures and seminars provided by the AI Institute. These will be featured online in a similar format to Kutz’s online textbook.
The AI Institute will help provide exposure and learning resources to students interested in UW’s competitive STEM majors, such as physics and engineering.
“Even if they don’t understand it all as a freshman, the whole purpose is to start being part of that culture, and over time you’ll start to learn more and more of it,” Kutz said.
