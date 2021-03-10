UW researchers discover a new law of physics

Researchers at the UW’s Computational Fluid Mechanics Lab discovered a new law of physics that will “aid the future of aircraft design,” according to the department of aeronautics and astronautics .
The “Law of Incipient Separation” was uncovered by associate professor Antonino Ferrante, research assistant Dawei Lu, and doctoral student Abhiram Aithal.
This law defines the “maximum slope of an aircraft fuselage” to reduce drag — the force that opposes an aircraft’s motion — resulting in more efficient fuel consumption by the aircraft, according to a release from the aeronautics and astronautics departments.
Ferrante, who joined the UW as an associate professor in 2009, had an intuition that the slope of the fuselage was important in reducing drag, and the data collected by the team verified that. The discovery of this new law has been a culmination of years of work, according to Ferrante.
“I cannot just put a timeline on this discovery, because I have been studying fluid mechanics and aeronautical engineering for 30 years,” Ferrante said. “But I can say it has been a combination of commitment and devotion from the students.”
The focus of his research is in fluid mechanics, which he studies using computational methods and theory.
“My hope is that, with finer simulations, I can expand in terms of the accuracy of the law and understanding how this [phenomenon] is happening,” Ferrante said. “Understanding mechanisms is important to create more knowledge.”
Dawei Lu, a recently graduated masters’ student, and Ph.D. student Abhiram Aithal are both Ferrante’s mentees at the Computational Fluid Mechanics Lab and were involved in this research.
Ferrante was nominated for the Faculty Appreciation for Career Education & Training (FACET) award. Organized by the College of Engineering’s Career Center, this award is accorded to faculty members who have “influenced the professional development of their students.”
“I believe in science,” Ferrante said. “It is science that has to help us make scientific discoveries that will heal the planet, with better machines and better choices.”
Reach contributing writer Niv Joshi at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.