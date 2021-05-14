Heart problems from COVID-19 unlikely in athletes, UW Medicine study reveals

Data collected from more than 3,000 collegiate athletes hailing from 42 universities indicated that there is a low prevalence of adverse cardiac events among those who have had coronavirus infections, according to a recent study.
Director of the UW Medicine Center for Sports Cardiology Dr. Jonathan Drezner and UW family and sports medicine practitioner Dr. Kimberly Harmon are among those who co-headed the study and helped form the new knowledge base surrounding adverse cardiac episodes or conditions caused by the virus.
In patients hospitalized due to COVID-19, these adverse cardiac episodes and conditions, such as myocarditis, have been discussed as a potential lasting outcome of the virus.
“As we began to learn early in the pandemic that COVID has some potential to afflict the heart of people who are infected, it raised a lot of questions about whether or not a young set of athletes who get COVID will have heart issues,” Drezner said.
Drezner was one of the researchers who started the national Outcomes Registry for Cardiac Conditions in Athletes (ORCCA) to collect data on collegiate athletes who have had COVID-19.
“As the pandemic hit, we quickly had to pivot and pretty much put all our energy into collecting information on athletes with COVID as our first step in this national registry, and so that’s where we are now,” Drezner said.
Of the over 19,000 collegiate athletes tested for COVID-19 in this study, 3,018 tested positive and underwent cardiac evaluation. Possible cardiac involvement was found in 0.7% of the individuals.
This study, which was conducted from September 2020 to December 2020, concluded that coronavirus infection among collegiate athletes is associated with a low prevalence of cardiac involvement.
“I was certainly pleased there wasn’t more of an occurrence of it, because we were hearing about cases of sudden cardiac arrest, sudden cardiac death, in athletes with prior COVID,” Drezner said.
At the start of the pandemic, it was commonplace for all athletes to go through a series of cardiac testing before returning to training, according to the study.
The athletes were categorized by symptom severity when they had the coronavirus, and the data supported that athletes who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms had even less of a chance of adverse cardiac effects. Those with more of the cardiopulmonary symptoms — chest pain, shortness of breath, or palpitations — did, however, show a greater chance of having cardiac involvement.
“If you had chest pains during your illness or shortness of breath during your illness, I believe you need additional cardiac testing before you go back to resume exercise,” Drezner said. “While those symptoms stood out as risk factors, most people who had them won’t have cardiac involvement.”
This study has shifted the way cardiac screening is conducted in collegiate athletics, and it may have broader positive outcomes, including saving healthcare resources, beyond just the health of the young, competitive individuals.
“I think this absolutely changes the way we test athletes after COVID, and that’s one of the rewarding aspects of research,” Drezner said. “Building an evidence base that can inform some of the guidelines.”
Reach contributing writer Lacey Robertson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @laceynicolerob
