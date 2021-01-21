Student senate passes fossil fuel divestment bill, introduces bill calling for censure of McMorris Rodgers

The Associated Students of the University of Washington (ASUW) Student Senate passed a bill Tuesday calling on the university to divest from fossil fuels on campus.
The bill was reintroduced in November after being tabled last year, and is part of a joint resolution with the Graduate & Professional Student Senate.
Several amendments were made to the bill in committee and during second reading, including the addition of an accountability clause to ensure divestment efforts stay on track over the next five years. The clause also outlines the need for regular public forums.
Other amendments include an acknowledgement of the projected one meter of long-term sea level rise and of UW students who “live in frontline communities that will be increasingly threatened.”
After a short debate, the senate body approved the new amendments and passed the bill.
Senator Alex Davidson introduced a bill calling on the UW to censure Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Spokane, for voting against the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.
If passed, the bill would demand McMorris Rodgers’ immediate resignation or expulsion and send a request to the university administration to formally censure McMorris Rodgers.
McMorris Rodgers represents Washington’s 5th Congressional District, and was the only politician from the state to vote against impeaching Trump.
“This is a matter I don’t believe is political,” Davidson said. “Donald Trump did incite an insurrection in the Capitol. Her vote not to impeach Donald Trump is condoning what he did.”
Citing several letters to The Spokesman-Review’s editor, the bill argues McMorris Rodgers failed to faithfully represent her constituents and to uphold her oath to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
During debate, senator Kale Lembke questioned the scope of the bill, given that the UW is outside of McMorris Rodgers’ district.
“UW is located on the west side of the state … it seems like not our jurisdiction to be censuring a U.S. representative,” Lembke said.
In response, Davidson highlighted the ASUW’s responsibility to represent all UW students, not just those from the U-District.
“Even if [McMorris Rodgers doesn’t] necessarily represent our district, ASUW represents tens of thousands of students from across Washington state,” Davidson said. “We are a public Washington university. We serve all Washington students in some capacity or another.”
The bill passed first reading and was sent to the general affairs committee where amendments will take place next week.
The ASUW Student Senate meets via Zoom webinar on Tuesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. PST. The meeting link can be found on the senate website.
Reach Assistant News Editor Annie Denton at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anniesdenton
