Passion, patience, and the mathematical mind of Bobby Wilson

UW mathematics assistant professor Bobby Wilson was named in Cell Mentor’s list of1,000 inspiring Black scientists in America, alongside seven other UW scientists.
Wilson grew up in Phoenix, where his interest in mathematics emerged at a young age. The support of teachers was very important for fostering this interest.
“When you don't fit the typical profile of someone who does science and things like that, if you end up doing it it's … because there are a lot of people along the way who encourage you to continue on that track,” Wilson said.
Many teachers and mentors were important to Wilson throughout his career. He recalls his sixth grade math teacher, Mr. Baker, as an important early influence.
“I had just a few African American teachers, and Mr. Baker was one of them,” Wilson said. “He was very much my advocate for me, and he loved teaching math.”
In high school, a math teacher named Mrs. Thomas took Wilson under her wing and ensured that he was challenging himself in math as much as possible, he recalled.
At age 18, Wilson left Arizona to attend Morehouse College, a historically Black men’s college in Atlanta.
Before entering college, Wilson remembered assuming that the only career path for people who were interested in mathematics was going into an engineering-related field. As an undergraduate, encouragement from professors such as Chuang Peng and Duane Cooper, and participation in undergraduate research, introduced Wilson to the idea of a career focused on mathematics.
Wilson was passionate about mathematics from a young age, but his academic career was not without difficulties. Transitioning to different levels of education and academia has always been a challenge, Wilson said. The transition from undergraduate studies at Morehouse to graduate school at the University of Chicago was particularly hard.
“I went to a small college, and I went to a grad school that's one of the best in the country, at least in my opinion,” Wilson said. “I was expected to have a background in mathematics that I did not really, and so it was a humongous struggle to fill in the gaps between what I had done before and what I was expected to know beforehand, and also take the courses as well. This was very, very long days and nights studying, and then a lot of a lot of emotional struggle.”
Wilson says that having both an institutional and a social support system was really helpful for getting through that transition.
Those difficult experiences taught him the importance of patience when it came to learning math, a philosophy that he tries to share with his students. This is particularly important when Wilson is teaching courses in the notoriously difficult introductory calculus series.
“I like to tell students to work at your own pace and learn yourself,” Wilson said. “If you’re patient with yourself you can eventually get to where you need to be and where you want to be.”
Wilson talks about math with eager excitement. It’s the sort of excitement with which an athlete discusses an upcoming game, or an artist explains a new project.
Wilson does research on dispersive partial differential equations, harmonic analysis, and geometric measure theory. Although Wilson’s research sometimes has real-world applications, he is mainly focused on theory.
Wilson enjoys this area of research because “it's a mixture of [a] geometric kind of thinking with very, very careful, slightly tedious, controlling of the different types of parameters,” Wilson said. “This also can lead to this big-picture description of systems that's cool.”
Imagine you’re using a bubble-making wand that’s shaped like a square. Wilson says that harmonic analysis could be used to predict what shape will be formed after you’ve dipped the square into the bubble solution. Analysis can even predict what that shape would be when the wand is completely asymmetrical.
One thing that Wilson wishes was different about the field of mathematics is the way that it is communicated to the general public.
“I don’t think we do a good enough job of informing people [about] what we do and what it’s like to do math,” Wilson said. “I think that there are a lot of people who would be great mathematicians but they don’t completely understand what it would mean … In that sense it can seem very unwelcoming, I think, and that’s a pity.”
In Wilson’s own career, he has enjoyed getting the opportunity to give talks to a wide range of audiences, particularly high school, undergraduate, and graduate students from underrepresented groups.
Wilson loves the magical moments during these talks when “you show them something that maybe they don't expect to be interesting [in] mathematics, but then they do, and then they can engage with it.”
