‘As a woman, I can’t believe you’re saying this to a group of women’

On April 7, the right-wing conservative group Turning Point USA at UW (TPUSA) hosted speaker Autumn Higashi. Higashi, a notable pro-life figure, is currently on her speaking tour “Unapologetically Against Planned Parenthood.” Activist groups gathered to demonstrate their frustration over the event being held and to counteract TPUSA and Higashi’s rhetoric.

Huskies for Reproductive Freedom (HFRF), a pro-choice RSO that works to give students information on and access to reproductive health care, spent the day in Red Square. An official rally was held at the HFRF table at 6 p.m.

Numerous students petitioned UW administrators to condemn TPUSA and enact Executive Order 23 in the RSO Policy Guide. For controversial speakers, the guide states that the university president can “[require] permission for comments and questions from the floor,” and “encourage the appearance of one or more additional speakers at the meeting so that other points of view may be expressed.”

While Higashi’s event had the opportunity for public questions and comments, she was the only speaker present. According to Lucy Terry, communications officer of HFRF, UW administrators responded to student requests saying they would not enact Executive Order 23, because they didn’t want to “legitimize the event.”

“In a post-Roe world, this kind of rhetoric and message is just unacceptable,” Terry said. “It’s incredibly harmful to have on campus.”

The Progressive Student Union (PSU), an unofficial campus group, invited several organizations, including the Green Wave @ UW (GWUW) and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, to gather in front of Thomson Hall throughout the day, where Higashi spoke.

“It doesn't have to be a huge turnout, but it has to be consistent,” Mantak Singh, president of PSU, said. “We always have to be there whenever something like this happens.”

Speakers condemned Higashi and TPUSA, as well as the UW RSO advisors and administration who some felt should have taken action against the event.

“I’m not going to sit here and say I don’t believe in freedom of speech,” Anna Crow, a GWUW administrator, said. “They have the right to be pro-life, I can’t tell them they can’t do that. But at the same time … I think it’s a really bad look for a school like ours to capitalize off of people coming in here and spreading, honestly, misinformation.”

Crow, an attendee of Higashi’s talk, said that although the event was not necessarily a productive conversation, it can be worthwhile for some pro-choice individuals to listen and open a dialogue in cases like this.

“These are the people that are taking away our rights,” Crow said. “We need to hear what they have to say.”

Audience members at the talk offered questions and counter arguments, pushing it over its scheduled time. At moments, the conversation between Higashi and audience members became confrontational.

“I’d say here was the most engagement I had with those who disagreed with me, which was really exciting to be able to hear their perspectives,” Higashi said.

Despite this, others who attended the event left feeling discouraged.

“Some of the things she was saying, it made me sad,” Crow said. “It made me look her in the eyes and say, ‘As a woman, I can’t believe you’re saying this to a group of women.’”

Reach writer Evelyn Archibald at news@dailyuw.com.

