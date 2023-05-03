ASUW agrees on cheaper transportation and vetoes a resolution to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Voting items

During their April 27 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) passed several bills and finally put another to rest.

The U-PASS fee is set to be lowered to $86 per quarter for the upcoming school year with the passing of Board Bill 5.08. There was very little discussion over this resolution, and the BOD seemed happy to give students the same service for a lower price.

Board Bill 5.06, on the other hand, was ultimately vetoed by the BOD after lengthy discussion. Since it was first introduced last year, the bill has had multiple iterations and seen much debate.

The main issues with the bill, according to the BOD, were with some of the clauses pertaining to economic sanctions by UW. However, if these clauses were to be removed, there were concerns that the bill would be a document with “no teeth left,” according to senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte.

While the bill has already been sent back to the senate and revised multiple times, these revisions were not enough for the BOD to pass it. While the ASUW Senate does possess the right to override the veto, it remains unlikely that this will happen.

Board Bill 3.26, Board Bill 3.27, Board Bill 3.28 and Board Bill 3.29 were all passed during the meeting, allocating funds to four different RSOs for their upcoming events.

Discussion items

The meeting continued with finance and budget director Mitchell Klein putting forward a proposal to allocate extra money to support The Bean Basket in moving locations. The Bean Basket provides nonperishable food items in bulk to students at affordable prices.

“When we’re a student service nonprofit, having extra money means that we’re not doing our job,” Klein said.

The Bean Basket’s current location in the HUB is too small, difficult to find, and not wheelchair accessible. There is an opportunity for them to move out of this space and into an unused space on the ground floor of Odegaard Undergraduate Library. The discussion over this item will continue at future meetings.

Timothy Billing, ASUW president, also announced that one member is needed to sit on the committee to select a developer for the future UW Welcome Center, according to Board Bill 4.03. The interviews are set to take place during June, and because the BOD was heavily involved in the passing of the bill, they agreed it was important to continue their involvement going forward.

The ASUW BOD meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in HUB 303 or on Zoom. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach writer Harper Gould at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @harpergould1.

