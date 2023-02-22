ASUW Bike Shop reopened

After three years of closure, false starts, and planning for reopening, the ASUW Bike Shop has finally reopened. Located on the first floor of the HUB, students can now utilize the shop’s repair services.

The reopening of the Bike Shop has been possible due to the effort of many students over the past few months. Ellie Leitz, the shop’s business manager, was particularly impactful in the process.

“Starting next week, we’re open for bike drop off,” Leitz said. “You will also be able to buy parts or sell the parts you have.”

The bike shop is open Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from noon to 5 p.m. These hours are set to expand at the beginning of spring quarter.

Reopening the bike shop has been a battle fought since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The biggest challenge in the process was continued staff shortages that made reopening impossible. However, when Leitz stepped in as business manager, she was successful in hiring three mechanics who made it possible to reinstate operations.

“The mechanics were hired at the end of last quarter, and since the beginning of this quarter, they have been here every week working,” Leitz said.

Since the bike shop has not been open since 2020, it was hard for Leitz to say what is operating differently now. However, the basic services, such as the do-it-yourself station and drop-off station, are still available. All are welcome to spend some down time in the bike shop, too.

Starting Feb. 22, the bike shop will be charging for services.

“We don't rent or sell bikes — UW Recreation will rent you bikes,” Leitz said. “We just fix people’s bikes and order parts for you.”

Despite reopening, it will be months until the bike shop is back to what it was before the pandemic. From operating with a full staff to hosting community biking events, the ASUW Bike Shop is still a ways away from full post-pandemic recovery.

“Applications will be open in spring quarter for next year,” Leitz said. “[We’re seeking] to return to full staff, which is six mechanics and two managers.”

The bike shop team hopes to reinstate group rides in spring quarter — an important tradition of the shop. Interest in collaborating with bike-related interest groups and RSOs in the future has also been expressed.

As previously mentioned, the reopening of the bike shop could not have been possible without current business manager Ellie Leitz.

“I left my mark a little bit,” Leitz said.

Leitz is a fourth-year student and is set to graduate in the spring in environmental sciences. Her passion for bikes is tied to a greater environmental cause. She encourages UW students to bring their bikes to school, if they can.

The significance of the bike shop is great for student services. Its reopening signals a return to some sort of normalcy in the wake of the pandemic for the UW student community.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @danyvvm03

