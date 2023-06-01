ASUW bill calls for better lighting on campus

With the gloomy weather, ivy-covered buildings, and a library that seems to belong in Hogwarts, UW’s flagship Seattle campus is a pristine example of the dark-academia aesthetic. But to some, campus is too… dark. A group of students feel that UW needs a rebrand, starting with its outdoor lighting facilities.

At the May 11 ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) meeting, senate vice speaker Mario Falit-Baiamonte introduced Board Bill 5.10 following its passage in the senate. If approved by both the senate and the BOD, the bill will be sent to the Board of Regents for implementation. Originally sponsored by senator Andrew Line, the bill is officially titled “A resolution calling for the addition and maintenance of lights in heavily trafficked areas of the University of Washington Seattle Campus.”

The proposed bill is broad in its scope, encompassing many aspects of the lighting issues across campus. It listed several reasons to provide more lighting, including the large number of students that walk through campus in the dark every day, the fact that some classes and extracurriculars end after sunset, and the dangers imposed by uneven paths with poor lighting and visibility.

According to the bill, 43% of residents reported feeling unsafe walking at night in the Autumn Resident Survey. It also referred to a study from Ohio University, in which students reported feeling at risk in low-lit areas.

Board Bill 5.10 also mentioned the inconsistency of UW Seattle’s current lighting. The bill highlighted the high contrast lights that are present across much of campus, which make it difficult to see and navigate, as well as how lights of varying colors, like those used in the Quad, are distracting and “not aesthetically pleasing to some.”

More than just listing grievances, Board Bill 5.10 makes several specific demands of the UW administration.

The bill’s main request is that more permanent lights be added to heavily trafficked outdoor areas such as the Quad, Red Square, Drumheller Fountain, the HUB, and residential areas on North and West Campus.

The legislation also requested that these lights stay turned on for extended hours during the winter months, and that both new and pre-existing light fixtures be dark-sky compliant to mitigate light pollution.

“[Better lighting] would definitely make me feel safer,” first-year Itzel Bejarano-Arias said. “There’s a lot of students passing by late at night.”

Second-year Kailey Chan also agreed with Bill 5.10’s aims.

“Walking back from classes, I think it would be really nice, especially in the darker times of the night,” Chan said. “I don’t think aesthetic really matters.”

After introduction and discussion, the BOD unanimously voted to approve Board Bill 5.10. Now, with the support of the students, the senate, and the BOD, the bill will be forwarded to UW administration, who will decide its future.

Reach contributing writer Elizabeth Preston at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @elizpreston25

