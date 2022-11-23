ASUW Black Student Commission collaborates with Bloodworks Northwest, National Society of Black Health Professionals in blood drive event

The ASUW Black Student Commission (BSC) is encouraging all students, especially students of color, to come out to their blood drive which is taking place Nov. 30 at the Samuel E. Kelly Ethnic Cultural Center.

The event is set to highlight the importance of blood donations in communities of color. People of color are more likely to carry rare blood types, requiring specific donations from other members of their community.

“There are so many rare blood types that we don’t often talk about,” Katherine Chancellor, BSC lead intern and the event’s lead organizer, said. “There are a lot of factors that impact your blood type that we don’t go over in your standard biology classes.”

While there are many reasons why people are less eager to donate blood, communities of color face unique hurdles. Chancellor is well aware of the gap in the demographics of blood donors — but knows this is a hole she can help shrink.

“If I’m able to help show even just two more people that it’s not a scary experience, that it’s not painful, and that it doesn’t take a lot of time, then, hopefully, we can increase the number of people who are willing to go out and give blood,” Chancellor said.

The event hopes to kickstart a series of Black-centered events the BSC will be hosting this year, as BSC director Calen Garrett emphasized that there is more to come.

“The energy that we’ve been seeing from the Black community has been so inspiring and so energetic right now, that I want to pay it back to them and give them the same energy back,” Garrett said. “We are really trying to go big this year with a lot of our events.”

The blood drive will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. More information can be found on BSC’s Instagram page.

Reach writer Shira Zur at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @shirazdaily

