ASUW Board of Directors candidates speak on goals for increased representation, accessibility, and resources at The Daily’s forum

On April 14, The Daily hosted the final forum for the 2023-2024 ASUW Board of Directors candidates. The Daily’s Editorial Board questioned each candidate about their goals for office in their last public appearance before polls open on April 15 and close on April 17.

Increasing representation, accessibility, and overall resources on campus were at the core of candidates’ responses. Ideas of how to tackle these issues, however, ranged in practicality and specificity, with some candidates outshining others.

Representation

Talks of prioritizing representation, and the importance of representation as a whole, were aplenty, with many candidates emphasizing how their own unique identities would positively contribute to the job if elected. Specific plans to increase diversity on campus, though, were more scarce.

Director of programming candidate Edgar Quiroz Sanchez brought up their plan to introduce bias training when selecting students for the Husky Pride Fund, the ASUW-managed scholarships that are awarded on a need basis.

Anastacia Mikaele, running for director of community relations, spoke on the need to increase interactions with commuter students. Mikaele also discussed planning events for commuter students at the Commuter & Transfer Commons in the HUB.

Accessibility

Similar to representation, the subject of accessibility came up in almost every candidate’s speech. Many candidates pinpointed areas that they see as being currently inaccessible, but only few had concrete plans for how to address the issue.

Vice presidential candidate Thomas Sefair-López talked about partnering with the Office of Inclusive Design to reorganize the ASUW office. According to Sefair-López, in its current layout, he and other students with disabilities are unable to fully navigate around.

Both presidential candidates Jacob Feleke and Mitchell Klein addressed the need to make ASUW more well-known and accessible to students, with the former candidate hoping to create town hall meetings and the latter wanting to produce consistent newsletters.

More resources

Feleke also discussed his plan to continue the push to hire more staff for the Disability Resources for Students office; according to Feleke, only half of the amount of staff promised to be hired were hired, with COVID-19 to blame for the hiring halt.

Director of diversity efforts candidate Leah Sishu discussed working with vice presidential candidate Ellis Andrews to create a website called “Huskies Matter,” an online toolkit for sexual assault and sexual harrassment resources.

“It’s a necessity that all students would utilize, whether or not you have experienced [sexual assault] or you’d like to know more about how you can help people who have experienced that,” Sishu said.

More information about each candidate running for the 2023-2024 board elections can be found on the Elections Administration Committee website.

