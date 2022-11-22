ASUW Board of Directors discuss finances and future projects

During their Nov. 17 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) discussed upcoming plans for a collaborative board project and approved upcoming funding efforts.

The meeting began with an executives-only discussion about real estate, not open to The Daily or the public. Originally slated to be 30 minutes, this closed-door portion of the meeting instead lasted over an hour.

Finance & Budget Director Mitchell Klein spoke about a board bill that sought approval for the ASUW Inclusive Design Fund. The bill asked for the new funding policy to be added to section 13 of the ASUW financial policy. The aim of the bill is “to fund inclusive design practices for programs, events, or activities run by Registered Student Organizations.”

The board also reviewed Finance Bill 6.03, in which the ASUW finance and budget committee recommended that an $100 appropriation should be made out to the Hong Kong Democracy & Human Rights Association from the Special Appropriations Fund. These funds were allocated for the association's event — the “Inside the Red Brick Wall” screening held on Nov. 17.

Following financial updates, ASUW President Timothy Billing led a discussion surrounding a potential collaborative board project. While no concrete plans or decisions were made, multiple board members suggested projects regarding increased accessibility and awareness surrounding ASUW and their role on campus.

The ASUW BOD meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in HUB 303 and on Zoom.

Meetings are open to members of the public, with details available on ASUW’s website.

Reach contributing writer Piper Davidson at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

