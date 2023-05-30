ASUW Board of Directors discuss future of The Bean Basket, general fund surplus

The ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) met May 25 to discuss various issues, including the future of The Bean Basket and plans to alleviate a surplus in their general fund.

The meeting began with a presentation from Title IX coordinators Valery Richardson and Catherine May. Richardson and May introduced upcoming Title IX regulation changes, including expanding prohibited conduct, increasing the number of employees required to report Title IX violations, and a shift in reporting procedure. They also introduced the potential of a new informal resolution in which, when deemed appropriate and with the help of an advisor, students would be able to expedite resolution through a signed agreement.

Richardson and May brought these new changes to the BOD in hopes of garnering feedback. While a series of questions were issued back and forth, it was deemed that further discussion may continue through the summer.

The BOD continued to discuss a potential future location of The Bean Basket, UW’s bulk-buying store. While the BOD had considered the former By George Newsstand in Odegaard Undergraduate Library as a new location, there are ongoing concerns about its accessibility, which was the reason for the move in the first place.

The BOD discussed potentially forming a task force or an informal group to work on finding an accessible location. They also agreed that a possible solution could be temporarily placing The Bean Basket in the best available space while continuing to search for a better, permanent location.

The BOD then reviewed several bills, including a lengthy Consent Agenda, Senate Bill 5.11, and Finance Bill 4.07, all of which passed. The BOD’s strong support for Senate Bill 5.11, an endorsement of the Electrify Seattle Campaign, was notable.

The BOD reviewed Board Bill 4.05, which laid out some amendments to the ASUW financial policy. One of the most noteworthy amendments was the addition of the Accessibility Fund, which would provide an additional max of $1,500 to ASUW entities for accessibility and inclusive design needs.

“This can [essentially] fund captioning and ASL for two events, or one giant event, for each entity,” Mitchell Klein, ASUW finance & budget director, said.

Last on the docket, the BOD discussed what to do with the surplus in their general fund. After accumulating a greater income during COVID-19 than they could spend, ASUW’s General Fund is currently larger than usual. The BOD is looking at options to offset the extra money and benefit those who contributed to the fund.

Some of their ideas include contributions to the Husky Pride Fund, the UW Food Pantry, or ASUW office accessibility improvements. While no decision on the allocation of these funds has been made, the BOD will continue to discuss their options and logistics next week.

The ASUW BOD meetings occur at 5:30 p.m. every Thursday. They are open to the public in HUB 303 and on Zoom. For more information, links, or agendas, visit their website.

Reach contributing writer Gemma James at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @gemmaajamess

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.