ASUW Board of Directors discuss upcoming budget changes and more

During their May 18 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) discussed topics ranging from filling positions to the 2024 ASUW Budget.

While there was no new business to attend to, the BOD passed two bills at the beginning of the meeting. The first was Board Bill 2.34, an act which hired Frances Sunderland as the Student Disability Commission’s assistant director for the 2023-24 academic year, and the second was Board Bill 2.35, which hired Valeria Hernandez-Miranda as the director of the Office of Outreach and Involvement for the 2023-24 academic year. Both bills passed unanimously.

Following the approval of a request for $92 in funding by the Ukrainian Student Association, the meeting transitioned to the discussion and approval of the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget.

The final budget was prepared and introduced by Finance and Budget Director Mitchell Klein, and included several changes from the previous two years as it accounted for the new challenges and agendas that face the BOD and student body, as a whole.

The biggest cause of an increase in budget across all ASUW sections and offices was increased wages for student positions in order to account for inflation and the hours required for each role. This also included the creation of an office coordinator position under office and overhead.

For 2024, the largest portion of the budget will remain with the executive, which oversees the Executive Board, the BOD, Executive Programs, Office & Overhead, Special Appropriations Fund, and the Office of Communications. The executive has been apportioned $421,741.38 for the 2024 year.

Both the final budget and the breakdown of the budget for each office was presented at the meeting.

In the end, the 2024 Fiscal Year Budget was approved 8-0-0.

This week’s meeting also included a thirty-minute closed executive-session meeting to discuss “personnel issues.” Out of this meeting came the introduction of Board Bill 2.36 by Vice President Lillian Williamson, which re-opened the position of personnel coordinator for the 2022-23 academic year.

The meeting concluded with personal and professional updates from all members of the BOD.

The ASUW BOD meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in HUB 303 and over Zoom. Agendas and links to the Zoom meeting can be found on the ASUW website. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach contributing writer Elizabeth Preston at news@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @elizpreston25

