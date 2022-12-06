ASUW Board of Directors discusses upcoming changes and priorities moving into winter quarter

During their Dec. 1 meeting, the ASUW Board of Directors (BOD) covered topics ranging from legislative planning to ASUW’s role moving into 2023.

The meeting was opened by ASUW President Timothy Billing, before quickly moving to a public forum. A student raised concerns surrounding UW’s policies surrounding missing class due to illness. They mentioned that UW students are often expected to do a significant amount of work when sick, and that missing class can often result in losing participation credit.

“I’ve been really shocked at UW’s stance on absences due to illness, whether it’s COVID or not,” the student said.

While the query was not addressed or discussed in the meeting, Billing urged the student to email him directly.

Following the public forum, discussion shifted to redirect focus toward the consent agenda, looking at bills drafted and passed by other ASUW legislators that require finalization and approval from the board.

As this last week marked the final meeting of the ASUW Senate for fall quarter, there were a large number of consent bills to sort through, all of which addressed student government positions and approving appointments. These included appointments to several different ASUW councils, as well as hiring decisions related to the reopening of the ASUW Bike Shop.

The board then reviewed Board Bill 5.05, in which they adopted the 2022-23 legislative agenda as drafted and approved by the ASUW Senate. The bill was submitted by Mario Falit-Baiamonte, senate vice speaker, and outlines the priorities of the ASUW Senate and details three core focuses of the ASUW: improving access to basic human needs, improving access to higher education, and position statements on various issues.

The first focus of the proposed agenda — to improve access to basic human needs — examines the role ASUW can play in ensuring wellness and safety for UW students. The agenda examines food and housing insecurity, support for mental and physical health, support for students who are parents, campus safety, and access to transportation. From the opening lines of the document, it is clear this is a high priority of the legislative branch of ASUW.

“These conditions disproportionately impact low-income students, particularly those who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC), first generation, or student parents,” the bill reads. “Now is a more critical time than ever to invest in their success. [The ASUW Senate supports] policies and funding that increase access for all University of Washington students to meet their basic living needs.”

The second focus — to improve access to higher education — is much more narrow in scope. It looks to target the role of public health on campus, and seeks to increase state funding for the university, as well as financial aid for students.

The final focus — position statements — covers the topics that ASUW feels are important to make a statement on. This section serves to outline their position and response to a wide variety of issues, spanning from campus sustainability to the exploitation of prison labor by UW.

Following the review of Board Bill 5.05, the board moved into an executive session discussing real estate, which was closed to the public and The Daily.

The meeting was brought to a close following a few announcements to the board that addressed the ASUW Bike Shop, which is to be reopened in the coming weeks.

The ASUW BOD meets every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in HUB 303 and on Zoom.

Meetings are open to members of the public, with details available on ASUW’s website.

Reach contributing writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.